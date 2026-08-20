Trump’s Name May Return To Kennedy Center On September 8; Here's Why

Kennedy Center lawyers told a federal court that Trump’s name will not be restored before September 8.
The Trump-aligned board has approved adding his name to the facade and renaming the grounds President Donald J. Trump Plaza.
Rep. Joyce Beatty’s lawyers are seeking another court order to block the latest attempt, arguing that only Congress can change the Kennedy Center’s name.
The Kennedy Center will not attempt to restore US President Donald Trump’s name to its facade before September 8, the institution’s lawyers told a federal court, as a renewed legal battle continues over the Trump-aligned board’s efforts to put his name back on the Washington arts center.
The official renaming ceremony and a plaque unveiling are scheduled for September 15.
The renaming mandate was attached to a federal funding bill that Congress passed earlier in 2026.
What Is Happening With Trump’s Name?
The upcoming transition at the cultural institution approved an inscription reading "Restored and Renovated by President Donald J. Trump" and to rename the grounds "President Donald J. Trump Plaza", committing not to install signage before September 8. The board voted once again last week, to close its doors for a year-long renovation and to add Trump’s name to its marble façade.
A further addition to the front could be made later if the endowment reaches $100 million, according to the board. The centre also intends to rename the physical site on which the building stands in Trump’s honour.
White coverings have continued to hang over the section of the Kennedy Center where Trump’s name had previously been displayed, remaining in place for most of the summer with no immediate indication that they will be removed.
A federal judge had earlier determined that the center’s board acted unlawfully by placing Trump’s name alongside that of John F. Kennedy, the 35th US president. Lawyers for Democratic Rep. Joyce Beatty, who filed the lawsuit challenging the change, intend to return to the judge and seek another order preventing the latest attempt to alter the building’s name.
In a court filing, the center said Trump’s name would not be restored before September 8 at the earliest.
Why Is Trump’s Kennedy Center Name Facing A Court Battle?
A federal judge previously ruled that only Congress has authority to change the Kennedy Center's name. Trump’s name was subsequently removed from the building.
“This Court should not permit defendants to effectuate this latest gambit, in direct contravention of its earlier decision and in naked defiance of the law,” lawyers for Beatty told US District Judge Christopher Cooper, as quoted by CNN.
The case is among several legal challenges examining whether Trump can reshape historic landmarks in and around Washington, DC, through building renovations or the creation of new memorials.
The Kennedy Center’s board, whose members were appointed by the president, is seeking to shut the center temporarily for major renovation work. Critics, however, argue that the plans were devised to address declining ticket sales and weak programming at the center.
The Kennedy Center opened in 1971 as a living memorial to President John F. Kennedy. The facility has historically relied on a mix of federal funds and private donations to sustain its operations.