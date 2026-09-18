What We Know About Trump’s Plans To Close The Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center has shut its main building for about two years for repairs and renovations, with $257 million in congressional funding allocated to the project.
Trump has suggested the building could be demolished if his administration does not receive recognition for its role in the centre's revival, while a federal judge has ordered 30 days' notice before major changes.
A separate dispute over adding Trump's name to the Kennedy Center remains subject to legal and congressional constraints, with Representative Joyce Beatty challenging the administration's actions.
For decades, the Kennedy Center has stood as one of Washington DC’s most recognisable cultural institutions, hosting some of the world’s best-known performers and productions. But the future of the landmark has become increasingly uncertain amid a political battle over its leadership, identity and role as a national arts centre. Now, a major renovation has added another layer to the controversy.
The Kennedy Center in Washington DC has closed its main building for what its Trump-aligned board says will be an extensive renovation, with the venue expected to remain shut for about two years. The closure follows months of controversy over President Trump’s plans for the performing arts centre, including his push to add his name to the building and his recent suggestion that the centre could be demolished.
Trump told reporters on Thursday, "It's been very badly maintained for 25 years. I'd like to be able to save it, but it's going to take a lot of subsidy into the future — and for us in this Administration to want to do that, I think the Trump Administration should be recognized."
Why Is The Kennedy Center Closing?
The board voted on September 15 to shut the building for approximately two years while major repairs and renovations are carried out. The centre has cited deteriorating physical conditions and safety concerns, including an incident involving falling ceiling material. The renovation plan has received $257 million in congressional funding.
Trump has argued that the centre requires major intervention and has linked his administration's support for the project to recognition of his role in its revival. The administration has also sought to put Trump's name on the building, but a federal judge ruled that the board cannot rename the Kennedy Center without congressional approval.
Could Trump Actually Demolish The Kennedy Center?
Trump said on September 16 that the centre could be “ripped down” if he does not receive recognition for his efforts to save it. A photograph released this week also showed Trump looking at a document appearing to refer to the Kennedy Center as “DEMOLISHED”.
The possibility has prompted a new legal fight. Representative Joyce Beatty asked a federal court to intervene, and Judge Christopher Cooper has ordered the administration to give at least 30 days' notice before making major changes to the building, including demolition. The judge also ordered a status report on the closure and emergency repairs. Matt Floca, the Kennedy Center's executive director backed by Trump, said in a court filing on Thursday that the building had been temporarily shut to evaluate safety concerns in sections showing “severe structural deterioration,” as per Reuters.
US Democratic Representative Joyce Beatty, who filed a lawsuit against Trump last year over his plans for the Kennedy Center, opposed the move in a filing before a federal court in Washington. Her lawyers argued that the closure could allow the defendants to keep the facility shut indefinitely, potentially for two years, which they said would amount to the very action the court had previously ruled could not be taken without its approval.
Beatty's lawyers also referred to a photograph circulating on social media that appeared to show Trump aboard Air Force One viewing a poster. They said the poster appeared to carry the title “Kennedy Center DEMOLISHED”. Reuters said it had not independently verified the photograph, Reuters reported.