Nepal Floods: Rescuers Hear Voices Inside Trishuli 3A Tunnel, Raising Hopes For Trapped Workers

Rescue Efforts Intensify

In a Facebook post on Friday, Rastriya Swatantra Party lawmaker Shri Ram Neupane, an engineer who has been part of the rescue effort from the start, said more than one voice had been heard from inside the tunnel according to India Today. “Information has been received from the rescue team that the voices of people have been heard from inside. When the rescue team said, ‘Don’t panic, we are rescuing you,’ a response was received from inside,” he said.