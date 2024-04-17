United States

FAA Lifts Ground Stop After Alaska Airlines Resolves System Issue In One Hour: Flight Delays Expected

Alaska Airlines faced a temporary halt in all flights due to an issue with its weight and balance calculation system, prompting a ground stop by the FAA. Despite swift resolution within one hour, residual delays are expected throughout the day.

Advertisement

FAA Lifts Ground Stop After Alaska Airlines Resolves System Issue In One Hour: Flight Delays Expected
info_icon

An issue with the weight and balance calculation system for Alaska Airlines (ALK.N) aircraft, which caused a halt in all flights on Wednesday morning, has been resolved. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) lifted the ground stop after approximately an hour. This ground stop affected all departures for Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air, a regional carrier under Alaska Air Group, starting around 7:50 am PT (1450 GMT).

"This morning we experienced an issue while performing an upgrade to the system that calculates our weight and balance," stated the airline.

Delta Flight At Salt Lake City Airport - Reuters
FBI Investigates Security Breach: Man Takes Photo Of Stranger's Ticket, Boards Delta Flight At Salt Lake City Airport

BY Outlook International Desk

Advertisement

The airline anticipates residual flight delays throughout the day. Earlier, the FAA stated that the carrier "asked the FAA to pause the airline's mainline departures nationwide."

Following this advisory, shares of Alaska Air Group, the airline's owner, reduced their gains and were last seen up 2.6% at 11:51 ET (1551 GMT).

FAA United Airlines - Reuters
FAA Boosts Oversight Of United Airlines Amid Safety Concerns Following Recent Incidents

BY Outlook International Desk

Addressing passenger complaints on social media platform X, the airline assured that efforts were underway to resume operations promptly.

According to the advisory from the FAA, flights operated by SkyWest, which offers regional service for Alaska Airlines and other carriers, were exempt from the ground stop.

Advertisement

6 Hospitalized After Newark-Bound United Airlines Flight Diverts To NY Airport - @new_windsor_ems/Instagram
Six Hospitalized After United Airlines Flight Bound For Newark Diverts To New York Airport Due To High Winds: FAA Investigates

BY Outlook International Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Vikram Birthday Special: 5 Best Films Of 'Chiyaan' To Rewatch Today
  2. KKR Vs RR: Jos Buttler's Ton Helps Rajasthan Royals Pull Off Joint-Highest Run Chase In IPL History - As It Happened
  3. Sports World LIVE: Nepal Trump Saudi Arabia In ACC Premier Cup, March Into Semi-Finals Unbeaten
  4. Ram Navami Celebrations In Ranchi: Intersections Of Religion And Politics
  5. Elections 2024 LIVE: Campaigning Ends For Phase 1 Of LS Polls; EC Asks Bengal Guv To Not Visit Cooch Behar On Voting Day
  6. Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim Are Not Expecting A Second Baby? Here's What We Know So Far
  7. Copenhagen's Historic Old Stock Exchange Engulfed In Flames, Spire Collapses: No Injuries Reported