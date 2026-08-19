Dubai Missile Alert: UAE Says 2 Iranian Missiles Targeted Maritime Navigation; Tehran Calls Claim ‘Baseless’

The UAE Defence Ministry said two ballistic missiles originating from Iran targeted maritime navigation before falling into the sea, and reaffirmed its readiness to respond to threats.
Iran rejected the UAE’s allegation, with Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei calling for an end to what he described as “baseless accusations” against Tehran.
Dubai residents received a missile alert on Tuesday, with UAE authorities later saying the threat had passed and urging residents to rely on official warnings.
The Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) said on Wednesday that they detected two ballistic missiles originting from Iran. The ministry said that the missiles were targeting their maritime navigation and fell into the sea.
Iran rejected the claim of launching missiles towards the country and said these allegations are ‘contrary to the principle of good neighbourliness and harmful to regional efforts to build trust.’
UAE Says Iranian Missiles Targeted Maritime Navigation
The Ministry of Defence affirmed its readiness to respond to any threats and to resolutely counter any attempts to undermine the security of the country or the safety of maritime navigation in the region, thereby safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, security, and stability, and protecting its national interests, assets, and resources.
It warned the citizens to obtain all information from official authorities in the country and to avoid rumors and misinformation.
Iran Rejects UAE Missile Claim As ‘Baseless’
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei “completely rejected” the UAE’s allegation and expressed regret over the accusations directed at Iran, according to a statement released by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on its official Telegram channel.
"This behaviour is contrary to the principle of good neighbourliness and disrupts ongoing efforts to strengthen trust between regional countries and prevent the escalation of insecurity in the region," Baghaei said.
Baghaei urged countries in the region to avoid making what he described as “baseless accusations” against Tehran. He said the regional situation was already complicated, citing what Iran considers actions by the US and Israel that have undermined peace and security in the region.
"The Foreign Ministry spokesman called on all regional parties to refrain from making baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, considering the existing complexities due to the ongoing evils of the US and the Zionist regime against regional peace and security, especially the history of numerous false flag operations," he said.
Dubai residents received a missile alert on Tuesday for the first time in weeks as the UAE’s air defence systems detected a threat directed towards the country, amid heightened tensions in West Asia linked to the US-Iran conflict. The warning was followed shortly afterwards by an official alert saying the threat had passed and residents could resume normal activities.
UAE’s Ministry of Defence said its air defence systems had detected a missile threat and urged residents to follow warnings and updates issued through official channels. An emergency alert was also received by residents in Dubai.
“UAE Air Defence Systems have detected a missile threat directed towards the country. Kindly follow warnings and updates issued through official channels,” the ministry said in a post on X.