India Bans Import Of 405 Defence Items To Boost Local Production

The Department of Defence Production notified the sixth positive indigenisation list, banning the import of 405 defence items to create domestic business opportunities worth Rs 3,070 crore.
The phased ban, spanning from December 2026 to December 2029, includes 389 items for defence public sector undertakings and 16 for the Indian Coast Guard.
Restricted items cover critical components for major military platforms, including the Light Combat Aircraft, Su-30MKI, T-90 tanks, warships, and medium-range surface-to-air missiles.
India will stop importing 405 military items. The phased ban targets foreign components and spare parts to boost local manufacturing. Local firms could secure new contracts worth Rs 3,070 crore under this sixth indigenisation list, which aims to reduce the country's dependence on foreign suppliers.
The Department of Defence Production (DDP) notified the list, which includes 389 items imported by defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) and 16 by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG). This positive indigenisation list serves as the Modi government's policy tool to ban the import of specific military equipment, platforms and spare parts after set deadlines, forcing the military to buy them from local manufacturers.
"Each item has an indicative timeline [December 2026 to December 2029] for indigenisation. Upon successful indigenous development, these items will be procured from the Indian industry," the Rajnath Singh-led defence ministry stated.
Scope Of Ban
The import restrictions target specific military platforms, electronics and weapons.
"The items cover a broad range of defence platforms and systems, including air platforms such as Advanced Light Helicopter, Light Utility Helicopter, Su-30MKI, Light Combat Aircraft and AL-31FP Engine; armoured platforms including T-72, T-90 and BMP-II; warships; and missile systems such as Konkurs-M, Invar and MRSAM (medium-range surface-to-air missiles)," the ministry stated.
The ban also covers components for defence electronics including radars, sonars, fire control systems, satellite communication systems and high-explosive anti-tank ammunition.
Two-Pronged Indigenisation Strategy
India employs a dual-track approach to curb foreign military dependence. The first strategy restricts complete platforms—such as fighter jets, warships, helicopters and artillery guns—across five separate positive indigenisation lists.
The second focuses on smaller items, including line-replaceable units, sub-systems, spares, components and raw materials. The list issued on Tuesday is part of this second approach. The previous five lists in this category covered 5,012 items, many of which have already been indigenised.
The number of major defence items placed under an import ban since 2020 adds up to 509. These complete weapons and platforms include futuristic infantry combat vehicles, shipborne unmanned aerial systems, medium-range precision kill systems, maritime surveillance planes, lightweight tanks, naval utility helicopters, artillery guns, missiles, destroyers, ship-borne cruise missiles, light combat aircraft, light transport aircraft, long-range land-attack cruise missiles, basic trainer aircraft, airborne early warning and control systems and multi-barrel rocket launchers.
Sarijan Portal Progress
The DDP launched the Sarijan defence portal in August 2020 to offer defence items to local industries, MSMEs and start-ups for indigenous development. DPSUs and Service Headquarters (SHQs) use this dedicated platform to offer items to the industry.
The portal has facilitated the offer of more than 33,000 defence items up to June 2026, with more than 15,700 items successfully indigenised. These efforts have resulted in an estimated import substitution value of about Rs 9,000 crore over the last five years.
Additionally, DPSUs have placed procurement orders, including in-house production, worth Rs 10,000 crore on domestic vendors up to March 2026.
Broader Self-Reliance Goals
"This sixth list marks another step in the government’s efforts to promote self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. It is expected to further expand opportunities for the Indian industry, strengthen the domestic defence manufacturing ecosystem, promote investment and innovation, and contribute to reducing dependence on imports," the ministry added.
India's arms imports fell 4 per cent between 2016-20 and 2021-25. However, the country remains the world's second-largest importer of military hardware, accounting for 8.2 per cent of global weapon imports, according to a March report by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).
The government aims to achieve defence manufacturing worth Rs 3 lakh crore and defence exports of Rs 50,000 crore by 2029-30.
Other self-reliance measures include creating a separate domestic procurement budget, increasing foreign direct investment (FDI) limits from 49 per cent to 74 per cent and improving the ease of doing business.