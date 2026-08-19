Ukraine Elections Row: Fedorov Calls for Wartime Vote, Puts Zelenskyy Under Pressure

The 35-year-old Fedorov was a longtime ally of Zelenskyy until his unexpected firing from the Defence Ministry in July, six months after his appointment, when he had vowed sweeping reforms. Shortly after his dismissal, Fedorov publicly criticised the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi, exposing a bitter rift between the two men and their differing visions for the war.