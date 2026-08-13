Column| Syeda Hameed on How Implementing UCC in the Present Political Context May Deepen Anxieties Among Minorities

Traditions and rituals are formed over years imbued with hegemonic interpretations. Their solidification has a deep-rooted effect on the notion of gender justice and social justice. When feminists argue against UCC, it’s not an attack on the agency of the minorities of the community one belongs to but the focus is to create a dialogue not just within women’s groups but with different sections of the Indian society. There was debate on the triple talaq ban, stemming from the grass-root movement led by Bhartiya Muslim Mahila Andolan who fought not only with ingrained patriarchal mindset embedded within their own community but also the left-liberals who reiterated that the ban was playing into the rhetoric of the Hindu right. The struggle can be seen as a wider understanding of the circuitous route that defines the debate for UCC which emphasises that the concepts of gender justice and social justice do not work in isolation. A parochial understanding of UCC limits itself to the personal laws of religious minorities; however, the supposed Hindu ‘majoritarian’ is not saved from it either. For example, feminist legal scholars have critiqued the codification of the Hindu personal laws as imposition of a uniformity on a heterogeneous community rather than as a ‘reform’ as it was propagated. They have argued that the codification took the North-Indian savarna woman as its subject and aimed to reverse her situation, but in doing so it inadvertently reduced the status of other women who did classify themselves as Hindu.