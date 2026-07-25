Weekly Horoscope For July 26–August 1, 2026: Career Wins And Financial Growth Await Taurus, Scorpio And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope ( July 26, 2026 - August 1, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights a period of growth, careful planning, and meaningful progress across different aspects of life. Planetary influences encourage smart financial decisions, career advancement, improved relationships, and better health management. While some may encounter new opportunities and positive changes, others are advised to remain patient, avoid impulsive choices, and focus on long-term goals. The week also emphasizes self-improvement, family support, and maintaining a balanced approach to personal and professional responsibilities.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
During this week, Saturn will be positioned in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, and you will realise that adopting yoga into your daily routine can help ease a significant number of the health issues that you are experiencing. On account of the hectic nature of your life, this week will present you with numerous chances to engage in self-reflection and seek out some moments of tranquillity. During this week, you will have the desire to go on a trip and do some spending. When it comes to spending any form of money, however, you will need to exercise exceptionally extreme caution. Spending money could feel like a soothing activity right now, but you might come to regret it in the future. During this week, you should be patient when engaging with children or those who have less experience than you do.
There is a possibility that you and they hold opposing viewpoints, which could cause you to lose your patience and resort to nasty words. Your reputation within the family could suffer as a result of this. So, for the time being, you should refrain from doing anything similar. When it comes to your romantic life, this week is likely to be quite favourable. Jupiter will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign this week, which means that if you need to change employment or make any critical professional decisions, this time could prove to be incredibly fortunate for you. This is because Jupiter will be in the sign of the Moon. As a result, you should avoid making hasty conclusions and instead give serious consideration to the matter before settling on one. This next week, a significant number of students might be dealing with health issues, which would make it challenging for them to concentrate on their academic work. Consequently, you must begin by taking care of your health and seeking the advice of a qualified medical professional.
Lucky Colours: Red
Lucky Numbers: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
This week, Saturn will be located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will be seen exerting additional effort and energy to meet a large number of influential people in society. However, at this time, you must realise that putting your health first is more vital than increasing the number of social connections you have. Consequently, you should not waste your energy and instead put it toward bettering your health. Moreover, you have a good understanding of the fact that if you are currently enjoying financial advantages, it is possible that this circumstance may not continue tomorrow. When faced with such a circumstance, it would be more prudent to make only prudent investments and to make preparations in advance for potential future financial issues. As a result, make intelligent investments with the money you've made. During this week, Ketu will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign.
As a result, there is a risk that other members of your family will engage in disagreement with one another, which may cause disruptions to the harmony within your family. However, during this time, you should refrain from intervening in the business of other people because doing so could lead to you becoming involved in the conflicts that they are having. This week, things will start to improve for you, and your company will start to progress in a positive way. If you have previously experienced some disappointments in your profession, this week brings about a positive change. In addition to that, this will assist you in finding relief from mental stress. This week, students might wish to take it easy and relax entirely, but the unexpected presence of family members at home might make it impossible for them to do so. Consequently, you should get yourself ready for this possibility from the very beginning and refrain from being annoyed; otherwise, your entire week can be an absolute disaster.
Lucky Colours: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
You should avoid any long-distance travel during this week, despite the fact that it is obvious that your health will improve during this week. Only after a medical checkup should you proceed with travel if it is at all essential. As a result of Ketu's placement in the third house of your Moon sign, the financial position of this zodiac sign will finally return to normal after experiencing a great deal of ups and downs. Even though the first few days of the week could not produce any favourable outcomes, you will probably gradually observe the arrival of money from a variety of sources. Because of this, you should make the most of your good fortune and concentrate on putting money aside this week. If the health of your parents has been affected, there is a significant potential that they will experience an improvement.
Because of this, you will be able to plan to buy a vehicle or house throughout this time period, and it will also ensure that your family life is enjoyable throughout. There is a possibility that you will not be able to accomplish work that was previously unfinished and for which you were punished by your superiors this week. This will not only cause you to experience an increase in mental stress, but there is also the possibility that these responsibilities will be transferred to another coworker and taken away from you. Those students who continue to acquire new knowledge throughout this week will notice an improvement in their intellectual capabilities, but other students may experience a drop in their capabilities and potentially face a number of negative consequences.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Numbers: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
During this week, Rahu will be positioned in the eighth house of your Moon sign. As a consequence, if you are battling with obesity, you will need to keep a close eye on your weight and work to improve it. The best course of action is to refrain from overeating and to engage in regular yoga practice. As a result of your diligent efforts and unwavering commitment, you will discover a multitude of options to earn money this week. On the other hand, rather than investing your funds in a haphazard manner, you should actually put them into a traditional and reliable plan. You are able to take an active interest in the chores around the house and assist other women who are present in the house this week.
This will build your ties with other members of your family and increase the respect that your family has for you. Because Saturn is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, any lingering problems with your family could potentially be detrimental to your professional life. You will notice a decline in your energy levels as a consequence of this, and it is recommended that you take steps to manage and improve this situation over time. It is possible that this week could offer you some pleasant news if you were waiting for the results of your examination. When students are away from their families for the purpose of furthering their education, it is likely that their parents will provide them with support throughout this period.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
As a result of Jupiter's presence in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, the additional work that you have to do this week may affect your health. As a result, you should provide your body with some relaxation by taking some time away from your hectic schedule. There is a good chance that you may make large financial gains throughout this week as a result of the purchase or sale of ancestral property. On the other hand, you should keep in mind that if you disclose any lucrative contract to unknown individuals before it has been concluded, it could undermine the deal that you have already formed. So, for the time being, you should refrain from doing anything similar. During this week, you might have the impression that members of your family are taking advantage of your giving behaviour, which is causing you a great deal of suffering.
Despite this, you will need to work on improving yourself and making some adjustments to the way you approach things. Consequently, it will be to your advantage to keep this in mind from the very beginning. During this week, those who were born under this sign and are self-employed business owners will have higher success. In addition to bringing them respect and recognition throughout society as well as inside their families, this will also enable them to be more motivated to perform even better. This period may be more favourable than usual for students who are interested in pursuing professional education. Moreover, they will be presented with several opportunities to thrive in their academic pursuits. As a result, you ought to make the most of the time you have available.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Jupiter will be positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, and as a result, it is anticipated that your health will be far better than usual this week. When you are going through this period, you should avoid spending an excessive amount of time with people who cause you unwarranted anxiety. Additionally, this will have a huge positive impact on your mental health. The resolution of any financial troubles that you may be experiencing will take place at the beginning of this week. As a result of the improvement, it will be much simpler for you to get a variety of needed products by the middle of the week. By doing so, you will be able to enhance your level of comfort. Certain individuals will experience moments of celebration and joy as a result of the birth of a new member into the family.
Not only will this result in the production of new foods at home, but it will also provide you with the opportunity to sit down and spend time with your complete family after a considerable amount of time has passed. During this week, businesspeople should refrain from discussing anything that is associated with their company with anyone else. You have to be aware of the fact that spreading the word about your goals to everyone can sometimes get you into a lot of difficulty. Students who are born under this zodiac sign will have extremely good circumstances this week. Although this time will be rather advantageous for you, you will need to overcome your own laziness and stay refreshed by indulging in physical activities whenever you have the chance. This is because Saturn will be located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, which is the house that governs your physical activities. As a result, you must first overcome your tendency to be lazy; only then will you be able to attain success.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Your health will be better than normal this year, which will result in you feeling rejuvenated. Saturn will be placed in the sixth house of your Moon sign, and as a result, your health will be significantly better than usual. Because of the upbeat attitude that you have, people will be able to observe you laughing and joking freely with other people throughout this special moment. Therefore, if you are trying to boost your financial situation and earn a fortune this week, the secret to success is to invest your money only on the advice of people who have unique thinking and are more experienced than you. Rahu is currently located in the fifth house of your Moon sign. When this occurs, and only then, will you be able to earn earnings and protect your wealth.
Over the course of this week, your spouse will be of great assistance to you in maintaining harmony within the family, and they will be of great assistance to you. In addition, there is a possibility that you may be surprised with a lovely present from your friends and family members outside of the ordinary. Apologising to anyone you've hurt is necessary if you want to accomplish what you set out to do. Mostly because you need to be aware of the fact that errors are unavoidable, yet it is thought to be foolish to make the same mistake again and again. This week is a terrific time for those who have recently finished their educational programme and are looking for employment opportunities. During this time period, it is also conceivable that students who have a desire to study in a foreign country would have their request granted.
Lucky Colour: Soft Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, Jupiter will be located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, and, likely, your levels of self-assurance and vitality will greatly grow. On the other hand, you will need to direct your energy into activities that you have been putting off for a considerable amount of time in order to avoid wasting it. In terms of your finances, you will have a favourable week; nevertheless, if you are considering making any investments during this period, you should first consider the reality of the situation before making a commitment. In the alternative, your money can become stuck. It is important to get the feedback of other members of your family before making any modifications to the atmosphere of your private residence.
In the alternative, a choice that you were contemplating making for their advantage can end up turning them against you. Because Saturn will be positioned in the fifth house of your Moon sign this week, you will find that luck is on your side throughout any professional transactions. You might deduce from this that your superiors will provide you with the recognition and support that you just deserve. Some of you may even get the promotion you've been after at this time. This week, a lot of students might decide to take a trip with their loved ones or friends in order to recharge their batteries. Nevertheless, before you make such preparations, it is recommended that you finish all of the courses that are still outstanding.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
This week, Saturn will be located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and you will need to take some time off from some difficult tasks, relax, and enjoy some happy times with close friends and family. This is because Saturn will affect your Moon sign. Because of this, you will experience satisfaction on the inside as well as an opportunity to improve your efficiency. As a result, it will be to your advantage to give your body some time to recover. You will be spending money in a variety of areas of your life throughout the course of this week, which may cause you to experience a sense of financial deficiency. This is because Jupiter will be in the eighth house of your Moon sign during this time. As a result, it is of the utmost importance to develop a solid financial strategy at an early stage. This will assist you in controlling a large number of expenses that are not necessary.
This week, there is a possibility that a family gathering or a fortunate event will take place, which will create a joyous and festive environment within your family and bring happiness to all members of the family. These joyous occasions, such as a wedding or the birth of a child, can be commemorated in the comfort of one's own home. In comparison to previous weeks, you can decide to set your goals for this week even higher. In order to accomplish them, you will have to put in a lot of effort. Additionally, there is a possibility that you will be dissatisfied if, for whatever reason, the outcomes do not reach the standards that you had anticipated. Those who have recently graduated from their higher education programme and are currently seeking work can get a call from a reputable organisation asking them to come in for an interview. You must get yourself ready for each and every inquiry before you go there; otherwise, you can miss out on this opportunity.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 11
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Your health is going to be better than usual this week, despite the fact that you have a packed itinerary. It is important to remember that you should not be negligent about your health and should not make the error of presuming that this is a permanent reality. Maintain healthy habits and show respect for both your life and your health. In that case, you might experience some troubles in the future. This week, Jupiter will be making its presence known in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, you will have financial success. You have the potential to improve both your prosperity and your financial security after investing in a smart investment. Since Saturn will be located in the third house of your Moon sign, you may also be able to make significant choices concerning a commercial connection with a close friend or relative.
Certain individuals will experience moments of celebration and joy as a result of the birth of a new member into the family. Consequently, this will result in the production of new foods at home, and it will also provide you the chance to spend time with the entire family after a significant amount of time has passed. Conflicts that persist with other people in your personal life will be a source of difficulty for you. In addition to this, you will become less likely to trust other people at work. Many of your vital responsibilities can be disrupted as a result of this. In the same way that attending school is necessary for a student, getting enough sleep is necessary for a healthier body. Nevertheless, a significant number of students may be putting their health at risk by sleeping excessively throughout this week. So make sure to keep this in mind right from the start.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 13
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
According to the attitudes that other people have toward you, Rahu will be present in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign this week. As a consequence of this, you may get the impression that you are too old to learn new things. Have faith in your capabilities and keep in mind that your creative and active brain can readily learn anything. Instead of allowing this to destroy your mood, you should trust your talents. Because of this, you will need to concentrate the majority of your thoughts and comprehension on this particular aspect. You must concentrate on land, real estate, or cultural ventures during this week. Currently, there are several opportunities to invest in these projects that are of the highest quality. Take advantage of these possibilities to the fullest extent possible and do not let them pass you by.
You are going to need to have a solid understanding of your home responsibilities and be able to accomplish them this week. You may unintentionally cause your family members to become irritated if you ignore them for whatever reason. Because Ketu is currently located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, this week is going to be an excellent time to initiate a new partnership project. This is because the project will result in large profits for both you and your accomplice. Before joining forces with a partner, however, give serious consideration to the possibility of conflict due to a lack of effective communication. Because you are studying away from home, you might get some significant news about your family this week, which will make you feel utterly unable to concentrate on your studies. If this is the case, you should prepare yourself for this.
Lucky Colour: Deep Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
During this week, Jupiter will be in the fifth house of your Moon sign, which will provide relief from a variety of painful conditions, including sprains, joint discomfort, and foot pain. The week ahead will be very beneficial for people who are above the age of 50. This week is a wonderful time to make purchases of products that have the potential to increase in value. Investing in gold jewellery, real estate, or the construction of a home are all possibilities that will result in substantial returns in the future. If your parents' health has been on the decline, there is a good chance that they may experience a significant improvement this week.
As a consequence of this, your family life will be pretty beneficial over the week, and you may want to consider making plans to buy a vehicle or property during this time period. This week, rather than concentrating on your work, your thoughts will be more on the pleasures and luxuries that you will be able to provide for yourself. As a result, you should ignore emotional issues and concentrate entirely on your objectives. As a result, you run the risk of getting into trouble. Based on your weekly horoscope, it appears that this period of time will be particularly favourable for students who are seeking higher education. Because of this, you will have a better understanding of every subject, which will enable you to make significant choices for your future.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 12