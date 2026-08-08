Ramayana Release Date: Overseas Release Comes Before India, Namit Malhotra Explains Why

Ramayana release date differs across international and Indian theatrical markets.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana is targeting a Diwali release in India.
Ramayana stars Yash, Sai Pallavi and Sunny Deol alongside Ranbir.
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana release date has become a major talking point after producer Namit Malhotra explained why international audiences are expected to see the mythological epic before viewers in India. Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, the two-part film has emerged as one of Bollywood’s biggest upcoming projects.
The clarification comes after the makers unveiled the English trailer, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash delivering their dialogues in English. While the international trailer carried an earlier date, the film has been promoted in India as a Diwali release.
Why Ramayana Is Releasing On Different Dates
Speaking to NDTV, Namit Malhotra explained that the international release schedule is linked to the Friday distribution cycle. He said the film is being planned for an international release on November 6, while the India release is being targeted for Diwali on November 8.
This means Ramayana could face a unique box-office challenge in India. Releasing on Diwali can limit daytime theatre footfall as audiences remain occupied with family gatherings, celebrations and Lakshmi Puja.
Ramayana And The Tiger 3 Diwali Challenge
Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 provides a recent example. Released on Diwali when the festival fell on a Sunday, the film collected Rs 44.5 crore net in India on its opening day, according to Sacnilk. By comparison, Pathaan opened to Rs 57 crore net before the Republic Day weekend and reached Rs 280 crore before its first Monday.
Tiger 3 eventually collected Rs 187.65 crore in India after five days, showing how a festive release can affect a film’s early theatrical momentum.
When Is Ramayana Releasing In India?
The Ramayana release date is currently set for November 6 internationally, while the India release is being targeted for November 8, Diwali.