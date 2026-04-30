Cancer May 2026 Horoscope: Career Momentum, Financial Improvement, Academic Discipline & Emotional Peace

Therefore, you will have a lot better business success this month than you did last month. Your business will keep doing well as long as you don't take any big risks. You won't lose anything. Jupiter, which rules the sixth house, will be in a normal place. The best thing about this time is that the ruler of the sixth house will be in its own constellation and will make an angle with the sixth house. This will be good for your job. From now until May 11th, Mars will be in the twelfth house. People who have busy jobs, do chores, or drive self-driving cars will need to be extra careful. When you go to faraway places, you'll need to be careful. The scores seem to get better after May 11th. The May 2026 monthly horoscope says that business or job prospects may be mixed or better than average. No matter what, staying cool will lead to good results.