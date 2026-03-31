Cancer April 2026 Horoscope: Emotional Strength, Career Clarity, Financial Planning And Family Support

There is a possibility that the position of Mars, the lord of the fifth house, could also result in issues with the stomach. You may have disruptions in your eating patterns as a result of Rahu and Ketu's influence on the second house. To avoid any issues that may be related to the stomach, it is recommended that you have a diet that is well-balanced. The Sun, which is the planet that is responsible for health, is not going to be in your favour until the 14th of April, taking into consideration its position. Despite this, the position of the Sun will shift in a way that is advantageous for you after the 14th of April. Because of this, we are able to say that the month will produce outcomes that are about average in terms of health. When it comes to health, the second half of the month is going to be better than the first half.