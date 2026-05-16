Weekly Horoscope For May 17–23, 2026: Success, Financial Stability And New Opportunities For Leo, Scorpio And Pisces

Weekly Horoscope (May 17, 2026 - May 23, 2026): This weekly horoscope brings important guidance related to career, finances, education, relationships, and health for all zodiac signs. This week highlights opportunities for professional growth, financial planning, emotional balance, and personal development. While some signs may experience success and recognition, others are advised to remain patient, avoid impulsive decisions, and focus on maintaining harmony in both personal and professional life.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
At work this week, you will need to exercise self-control over your feelings, particularly your wrath, because Saturn is currently located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. There is a possibility that a coworker will betray you, which will result in a conflict with that individual. This will not only be detrimental to your reputation, but if you are unable to maintain control of your emotions, you may also resort to using abusive language toward them. It is common for those born under this sign to be present in the moment. Your temptation to base decisions on a single day, on the other hand, will be something you will need to learn to suppress this week. Because Ketu is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, it is generally recommended that you avoid spending an excessive amount of time and money on entertainment. In that case, you can find yourself in a terrible financial situation in the future.
During this time, you may work together with members of your family to contribute to the betterment of society. This will result in a significant boost in both your reputation and esteem. You will also be actively involved in activities related to your religious beliefs. During this week, a great number of businesspeople might think about running their companies in a different way. Nevertheless, taking an excessive number of chances could end up being damaging. Therefore, before to making any decisions regarding any adjustments, it is strongly recommended to seek the counsel of competent professionals. This week, the fruits of your earlier efforts in the sphere of education will be much better than you could have imagined. If you are thinking about pursuing a higher education, this is a particularly optimal time for you to do so because you will experience good outcomes. Students who are studying for competitive examinations, on the other hand, will need to continue to put in a little bit more effort.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
When Ketu is located in the fourth house in connection to the Moon, it is possible that financial circumstances and problems associated with them may generate mental tension. You will likely neglect your diet due to the pressures of your work in the workplace, as well as the disputes that arise at home. The result of this could be a deterioration in health as well as some weakness. You will have financial benefits during this time period, and there is also a possibility that you will come across new financial opportunities. Before you make any choices, it is important to carefully analyse the benefits and drawbacks of investing. You might even consult with someone who has more experience in the field.
Throughout the course of this week, you will be required to exercise discretion in every circumstance and make changes. Spending more time at home could likely assist in shedding light on the negative behaviours that your children engage in. It is possible that this will result in you establishing rules for them and encouraging them to concentrate more on their academic endeavours. Anyone who is currently without a job will have to put in more effort than ever before this week in order to locate suitable employment. Hard labour is the only way to get the outcomes that are sought. It is imperative that students who are contemplating studying abroad demonstrate patience and keep up their diligent efforts throughout this week. There is a high probability that this will result in success by the time the week is up.
Lucky Colour: Emerald Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
You may likely learn about the health of a member of your family this week as a result of Saturn's position in the tenth house belonging to your Moon sign. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. On occasion, it has been seen that you tend to be somewhat reckless when it comes to the accumulation of wealth, which can have a detrimental effect on your life and lead to troubles in terms of finances. As a result, when you are considering ways to save money this week, you will need to consult with members of your family for guidance. For the purpose of enhancing your financial status in the future, the guidance and experience of your elders will prove to be of critical importance. The decisions that you make in your personal life that are considered to be significant will not gain the support of your family.
You will experience feelings of severe isolation as a result of this, and you may even feel compelled to move away from them. This week, as a result of Ketu's placement in the third house of your Moon sign, you will have the opportunity to conduct direct conversations with your superiors and get answers to all of the issues that you have. This may also shed light on the reason why your supervisor treats you in such a harsh manner. After you have gained an understanding of the true reason for this, you will experience a great sense of mental tranquillity. On the other hand, while you are speaking to them during this time, you should use your words with great care. In the coming week, a significant number of students are likely to be accepted into the institution or course of their choice. Consequently, not only will this improve their morale, but it will also considerably strengthen their self-confidence and provide them with more courage.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign; your health will be in an excellent state this week. Not only will you be content, but you will also be in good health. It is possible that elderly persons who were born under this sign will experience relief from persistent knee and hand ailments during this time period. This is because Rahu is located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, which indicates that you are aware of the significance of taking action and beginning to amass cash before your current financial situation becomes even more precarious. Despite the fact that you are aware of this, you will not be able to accomplish this task this week, which will result in a great deal of financial issues in the future.
During this week, you should be patient when interacting with children or people who have less experience than you do. The possibility exists that you and the other person have divergent points of view, which could result in you losing your patience and using language that is abusive. Your reputation within the family could suffer as a result of this. So, for the time being, you should refrain from doing anything similar. When it comes to the career horoscope related to your zodiac sign, this week will prove to be fairly fortunate for those who are employed in their respective fields. You are going to be able to approach every work with a revitalised sense of vitality and vigour throughout this period. It is possible that students who were born under this sign would choose to devote their time this week to their own personal luxuries and comforts rather than academic pursuits. However, by the time you become aware of the adverse effects, it may already be too late to do something about it.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
As Jupiter moves into the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you will discover that the confidence and vigour that you have been lacking will come back to you this week. As a consequence of this, any challenges that you have encountered in the past when it comes to making decisions will now be eliminated, and you will be able to exhibit your knowledge and make appropriate decisions. The presence of Rahu in the seventh house of your Moon sign indicates that you will see large gains this week, whether they come in the form of royalties, dividends, or commissions. A considerable number of you will be eager to put money into any venture that has the potential to generate a substantial profit and is one of a kind. You frequently overpromise to other people, which might lead to problems.
You must avoid doing so during this week. If you do not, you run the risk of losing your reputation. Therefore, promises should only be made for tasks that you can complete. There is a possibility that you will be in a rush this week and will make the error of presuming that your task is finished. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you should refrain from sending your paperwork to your superiors until you are certain that all of the work has been finished. Rechecking each document would be the best course of action. It is expected that students who are born under your zodiac sign would achieve success in every topic throughout this time period. In terms of your academic performance, the middle of the year will prove to be exceptionally favourable for you. Because of this time, you will be able to concentrate more intently on your studies, which will allow you to get better results and win the approval of your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Golden
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
When Ketu is located in the twelfth house of your Moon sign, you may experience mental tension as a result of financial issues and problems associated with them. Because Saturn is located in the seventh house of your Moon sign, you may find that you are unable to pay attention to your diet as a result of the pressures you face at work and the conflicts that arise at home. Not only may this result in a reduction in health, but it could also cause some weakness. The current state of your finances is not favourable; you are going to experience a great deal of financial difficulty throughout the course of this week. During this period, you will also be unable to save money, which will in turn raise the amount of mental stress you are experiencing.
Even if your financial condition is going to improve this week, there is a possibility that a member of your family may require medical attention due to their illness, which will cause your emotional tension to escalate. According to the career forecast for this week, persons born under this sign who are working in the business world will have positive outcomes as a result of the placement of several planets and constellations. Consequently, it is possible that they will amass a substantial income from a variety of industries over this time period. To achieve tremendous success in their educational endeavours, students who are born under your zodiac sign will need to continue forward with unwavering determination from this week onward, forgetting any challenges they may encounter in other aspects of their lives. Dwelling on the past is a pointless activity that will only help to squander your time. Put your past mistakes behind you and work toward developing a strategy that will help you reach your objectives.
Lucky Colour: Light Green
Lucky Number: 5
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
As Jupiter moves into the ninth house in relation to your Moon, you will experience an improvement in your health this week. Be sure to participate in activities that are both stimulating and soothing. Your mental stress will be alleviated as a result of this. During this week, it is possible that your investments will not return as much profit as you had anticipated because Rahu is located in the fifth house relative to your Moon. These benefits, on the other hand, will leave you feeling a great deal of satisfaction and will assist you in making a decision to invest in your company. It is possible to swiftly double your fortune if you employ the appropriate method. As a result of the fortunate planetary and star configurations in your zodiac sign, all members of your family will be able to enjoy a peaceful environment this week.
Even if you were having issues with your finances, it is possible that they have been totally fixed. During this time, you will have the opportunity to seek assistance from your older siblings, which will assist you in finding solutions to any issues that you may be experiencing. During this week, it is essential to make sure that you have thoroughly verified all of the information before making any commitments, especially if you are thinking of adding a new business partner. If you are getting ready for a competitive examination, you should not waste your time on activities that are not necessary; rather, you should concentrate completely on your studies. Outside of your academic responsibilities, it is highly likely that you will be tasked with a multitude of chores, which may result in the loss of both time and energy.
Lucky Colour: Sky Blue
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
In general, this week is beneficial for your health because Saturn is located in the fifth house of your Moon sign, but excessive thinking can cause you to experience mental or emotional stress. As a result, you ought to make an effort to enhance this routine, which has the potential to result in achievement at the end of the week. It is possible that a great number of people will encounter big events this week, which may result in extravagant spending and even the arranging of parties for other people. On the other hand, you should avoid making hasty choices during this period because you can subsequently discover that you have squandered more money than was required. During this week, it is possible that your younger siblings who are at home will achieve tremendous success in every facet of their lives.
In the event that they are without a job, there is a possibility that they will find one. According to the fact that Ketu is located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, there is a probability that they will be promoted if they are currently employed. Having many planets that are favourable to you in your zodiac sign is not a good thing for those who are working against you. The fact that they will be active during this period does not change the fact that you will be successful in defeating them at every level and turning them into your allies. To summarise, the primary focus of this week is on students overcoming their shortcomings and moving forward with their lives. It is therefore important for you to identify both your strengths and shortcomings, and then, in accordance with the time, increase the amount of effort you put in correspondingly. In general, persons that put in a lot of effort will be rewarded with achievement during this time period, whereas students will frequently have to wait for better times.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
Considering that Saturn is currently located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, you can have feelings of anxiety when contemplating the outcome of a case that is currently being heard in court. A stressful environment will also be created at home and within your family as a result of this. Because Rahu is currently located in the third house of your Moon sign, you may amass cash with relative ease this week. You might be able to recoup some of your previous debts, or you can even garner some funds to put into a new venture. If you want to be calm and in a good mood this week, you should consider going out to eat or viewing a movie with members of your family.
Additionally, this week will be an excellent time to give and receive presents with the people you care about most. This week, it will be particularly challenging for you to communicate with your partners with one another. Therefore, if you want to grow your company, you will need to put your ego aside and work through any disagreements you may have with your business partner. It appears that the odds are a little more positive currently if you were considering enrolling in a college that is both good and prestigious and that is located away from your home. In order to accomplish this goal, a significant number of kids will require teachers' assistance. On the other hand, you should avoid taking any shortcuts during this time period for any reason, as you can come to regret it for the rest of your life.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
It will be important for you to refrain from wasting an excessive amount of time and energy when criticising other people this week. It is of the utmost importance to be aware of the fact that this might have a detrimental effect on both your appearance and your health. Consequently, maintain a good frame of mind and speak in a compassionate manner. It has been observed that you do not comprehend the relevance of money in life; however, you may improve your comprehension of its significance throughout this week. As a result of Rahu's position in the second house of your Moon's influence, you will require a significant amount of money throughout this period, but you will not have sufficient funds. You should also be aware that you cannot anticipate receiving financial assistance from anyone close to you. Your capacity to work efficiently will be hindered during the week as a result of the weight of numerous domestic difficulties that will be on your mind.
Your life with your family will be immediately impacted by this. Because Saturn is currently located in the third house of the Moon's influence, you will find that your inner strength is the most powerful strength you possess this week. During this time, you will be observed providing assistance to other people while simultaneously preserving your impact at work. As soon as they see that you are supporting them, even your adversaries and adversaries will become your friends. Because of this, there will be favourable outcomes in the years to come. It is expected that students would perform well in their studies this week if they study away from home; nonetheless, the occasional absence of family members may constitute some challenges for the kids. Therefore, you need to get yourself ready to put in extremely hard work to the fullest extent possible. In order to accomplish this, you can reduce your tension by having a phone conversation with members of your family.
Lucky Colour: Navy Blue
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
The health of your body will be in your control this week because Jupiter is located in the fifth house in relation to the sign of your Moon. If you want to improve your mental condition, you should avoid eating food that has gone bad and routinely practice yoga and meditation at this time. Another thing that would be good at this period is engaging in activities that include physical activity. When it comes to investments, the upcoming week is going to be perfect. Because Saturn is currently located in the second house in relation to your Moon sign, any investment that you conduct during this time period is likely to result in big gains. This is because your lord of riches and finances will be in a very favourable position at this particular moment.
This week's consumption of intoxicants such as alcohol may disrupt the tranquillity of your family. Therefore, to keep the peace at home, you should work on improving any poor habits you may have. If you don't, it will have a detrimental impact on the connections you have with the members of your family. It may be challenging for you to get the support of your coworkers if they develop feelings of envy regarding the effort that you have made and the development that you have made. For those who are getting ready to enrol in higher school, this week will be beneficial. It will be necessary for you to put in more effort, particularly at the beginning of this week; however, after this, you will be able to achieve higher marks even if you put in less effort.
Lucky Colour: Electric Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
As a result of Saturn's position in the first house of your Moon sign, you will be presented with information on the health of a member of your family this week. Due to this, you might experience mental stress. Over the course of this week, you will need to exercise an increased level of caution since there is a risk that a creditor could come to your door seeking payback. It is possible that returning the money will result in financial troubles, and if you do not return it, it may have an effect on your reputation. Your disposition will be irritable this week as a result of Rahu's placement in the twelfth house of your Moon sign. This is because the ongoing upheaval that is occurring in numerous aspects of your life will bring to this tendency.
It is possible that this obstinate attitude will result in fights with individuals at home, which could potentially cause them harm. If you have some close friends, there is a risk that you will argue with them, which could be detrimental to their relationship. As a result of your lack of tolerance this week, you might find yourself expressing your opinions in a manner that causes others to interrupt you while you are at work. In spite of your best efforts, this may cause a great number of individuals to turn against you. There is a possibility that your bosses are dissatisfied with your attitude. Students who are born under your zodiac sign will not have any reservations about putting in a lot of effort this week, which will ultimately help them accomplish positive outcomes. You should therefore make the most of this opportunity and focus your attention completely on your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7