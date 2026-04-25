Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

Weekly Horoscope (April 26, 2026 - May 2, 2026): This weekly horoscope highlights a mix of opportunities and challenges across different areas of life. While some may experience financial growth and career progress, others might need to focus on health, relationships, and emotional balance. Planetary movements indicate important decisions, unexpected developments, and chances for personal growth. Staying mindful, patient, and proactive will help you make the most of this week’s energies.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Domestic issues may be a source of stress for you this week as a result of Saturn's placement in the twelfth house regarding the Moon. Because of this, you can end up neglecting your health. On the other hand, you should refrain from self-medicating at this time because there is a possibility that your dependence on drugs will increase. When it comes to your finances, this period of time will present you with improved opportunities and direction. During this week, when it comes to saving money or acquiring funds, you will have assistance from members of your family. There is a possibility that you will be required to spend a considerable amount of your own money on a family gathering that will take place at your residence this week.
Because of this, your mental stress will increase, and you will also discover that you are unable to concentrate on your work because you have an excessive amount of duties to do around the house. You can have restlessness as a result of the constant upheaval that is occurring in your personal life. You might become irritated as a result of this, which will have a negative impact on your work and make it difficult for you to concentrate on any task. Moreover, this will result in a great deal of difficulty for you in the years to come. Students who have been eagerly anticipating the possibility of attending a prestigious college located in another country and pursuing further education are likely to be given the chance to do so this week. Therefore, to enhance your memory, it is recommended that you get up early and practise the subjects that you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Crimson Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
You might experience a need for sweets this week as a result of Saturn's placement in the eleventh house of your Moon sign. If you are able to satisfy this desire, you will be able to satisfy your craving. It is important to keep in mind, however, that this very desire may result in diabetes or weight gain over the long term. Try to avoid providing your money to anyone without giving them proper thought. Alternatively, you might find yourself confronted with big challenges in the future. Because of this, if you want to make the most of your financial resources, you should consult with your family and older people. This week will bring you significant success in renewing your relationships with relatives.
During this time period, it will also be an excellent week for dealing with domestic concerns and doing long-overdue chores around the house. Because Rahu is currently located in the tenth house of your Moon sign, this week may prove to be a very fortunate time for you if you are in the process of switching jobs or making any significant decisions regarding your professional life. As a result, you should avoid making decisions hastily and instead give serious consideration to each option. This week may bring some sadness to those who had high hopes of being accepted into a prestigious school or college. There is a possibility that you will receive some news from a person who has the potential to make you feel depressed.
Lucky Colour: Olive Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
You must refrain from using alcohol or other intoxicants during this week because Rahu is now located in the ninth house in relation to your Moon sign. Both your health and your stress levels are likely to suffer as a result of this. Any financial challenges that you have encountered in the past will be entirely handled by the end of this week. This time, you will be blessed with the assistance of the goddess Lakshmi, which will make it possible for you to amass prosperity with a minimum of exertion. On the other hand, because Jupiter is currently located in the first house in relation to your Moon sign, you should avoid making any poor choices about your finances at this time because doing so could result in potential financial losses. You have a habit of overpromising other people, which might get you into problems. Having said that, you will be required to avoid doing so throughout this week because doing so may also result in a loss of credibility.
As a result, you should only commit to undertaking projects that you can finish. Your efforts and ideas will gain full support from your destiny this week, which is likely to offer your career a substantial boost. This is in reference to your career horoscope, which is stated in the previous sentence. Maintain your efforts to accomplish what you have set out to do. When kids see the devices belonging to other pupils, they may experience feelings of deprivation. As a consequence of this, it is possible that they will be requesting a new laptop or smartphone from their family this week. On the other hand, they should not forget that your parents are already exerting a lot of effort in order to give you an excellent education and that your requests may place an additional load on them, causing them to experience trouble with their financial budget.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
You are well aware that a great deal of responsibility is placed on your shoulders and that the ability to think clearly is necessary for making judgements. When Rahu is located in the eighth house of your Moon sign, you will devote a significant amount of time to a variety of endeavours that are aimed at achieving excellent health. It is recommended that you seek the guidance of reliable individuals this week to improve your current financial circumstances. Given that your goals might not always be successful, you will need to gain knowledge from the experiences of others in order to make the appropriate choices. Over the course of this week, those who were born under your sign will experience a better-than-average week. Nevertheless, during this critical period, you will need to keep a tight check on topics pertaining to finances.
Your connection with your spouse may get strained as a result of your hectic schedule at work, as Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. It is also possible that you will fail to keep any promises that you have made to your family, which would result in their dissatisfaction. During this week, you will be able to keep your optimism throughout each period, which will enable you to handle the issue that you are currently facing with courage. In addition, during this time period, you will have the opportunity to improve your abilities and experience, and you will be able to make the most of them. The sensation of being alone is extremely distressing, and it can take hold of a great number of students, particularly those who are studying away from their homes. Spend some time with your pals and don't let it get the better of you; go out and do something.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
During the course of this week, you will observe a great deal of improved health. On the other hand, it is necessary to take some time off in addition to your work, as this will result in significant exhaustion and will have an effect on your physical capabilities. In addition, there is a low probability that any significant issues will arise during this week. You will likely spend an excessive amount of money on entertainment, although you will experience financial advantages. As a consequence of this, it is probably too late for you to comprehend the rate at which your fortune will be lost. Consequently, it is essential for you to put aside some of your money at this time. During this week, there is a possibility that a family gathering or a fortunate event will take place because Jupiter is located in the eleventh house of your Moon sign.
All of the members of your family will experience happiness as a result of this, which will generate a festive mood inside your family. Celebrations of these joyous occasions, such as a wedding or a child's birthday, can take place in the comfort of one's own home. At work, things are going to look better than they did in the past this week. Your disposition will improve as a result of this, and you will observe that you can effectively complete every work with twice as much energy. There is a possibility that your bosses will be delighted with your hard work, which could result in a rise in your compensation. During the course of this week, pupils can have trouble comprehending the classes or subjects they are studying. In a circumstance like this, it is highly possible that your ego will prevent you from getting assistance. However, to obtain greater results, you will need to seek the help of your elders rather than doing what you are currently doing.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
As a result of Saturn's position in the seventh house of your Moon sign, some individuals may be required to visit the hospital this week owing to health-related difficulties. Because of this, it will be of the utmost significance for you to exercise extreme caution concerning your health right from the start. You will be blessed with wonderful fortune this week, and you will notice that you are generating far more money than you normally do. Given everything that has transpired, it would appear that the Goddess Lakshmi is primarily benevolent to you. Consequently, you need to ensure that you give money the attention it deserves and that you do not let it slip away.
This week, if you want your family members to treat you well, you will need to treat them in the same manner that you would like them to treat you. As a result of the fact that there is a risk that you will behave inappropriately with them during this period, you should always strive to earn better behaviour from them. This week, you will be successful in finishing your previously pending responsibilities on time. This is because Rahu is currently located in the sixth house of your Moon sign. As a result, those born under this zodiac sign have a significant probability of obtaining promotions, wage rises, and higher positions in their jobs. You might end up purchasing a new book that you already own this week, which could be a waste of money because you already have the book. Therefore, before you go out and buy anything educational, you should ensure that you have all you need.
Lucky Colour: Light Blue
Lucky Number: 3
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Although you have a lot on your plate this week, your health will be better than usual because Saturn is currently located in the sixth house of your Moon sign. It is important to remember that you should not be negligent about your health and should not make the error of presuming that this is a permanent reality. Respect your life and your health, and establish a routine that is beneficial to your health. You might run into some difficulties in the future if you don't do this. If you are in a relationship with another person, your partner may deceive you and steal your money this week. Consequently, there should be appropriate documentation in place for each and every transaction. Because Jupiter is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign, your family life will once again be filled with joy.
On the other hand, there is also the possibility that your family will grow in size. The birth of a kid or the conclusion of a marriage could be the cause of this increase. Celebrate these happy occasions with your loved ones. During the course of this week, you will discover that conditions at work that were not favourable to you up until this point appear to be moving in your favour. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, rather than putting all of the credit for your success on luck, you should make the most of this opportunity to earn the attention and appreciation of your colleagues. Your financial situation might improve if you do so. During the current academic year, students will achieve success in the field of education by concentrating on their studies and gaining knowledge from their previous errors. However, if you are a student who is considered to be ordinary, you might require the assistance of your teachers and mentors to achieve success this week.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This coming week, the efforts you have been making to improve yourself and keep your health in good shape since ancient times will show excellent benefits in a variety of different ways. Because Jupiter is located in the eighth house from your Moon sign, you will be encouraged to maintain a healthy lifestyle, and you will be observed routinely engaging in activities such as yoga and getting regular exercise. You will have a sense of superiority and confidence, which will assist you in overcoming any challenges you may have in making decisions. The fact that Rahu is currently located in the fourth house regarding your Moon sign indicates that your financial position is not going to be favourable this week. The week will be filled with a variety of financial obstacles for you to overcome.
Furthermore, during this time period, you will be unable to save money, which will result in a rise in mental stress. You will most likely come into contact with a number of influential people in society this week. Because of this, you will need to make the most of this chance and put up the effort necessary to accomplish your goals. You will gain social position and prominence as a result of this meeting, in addition to respect and honour within your family. You will be seen as making the right judgements, creating a solid foundation, and developing a strategy for the future if you consolidate the gains that you have made during this week and begin something new. In this regard, you may seek the assistance of your superiors as well as specialists. For people who were born under your sign, the circumstances surrounding educational concerns will be less favourable than they normally are this week. During the time that you are studying, you could experience several difficulties, which might make it difficult for you to concentrate on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
As a result of Saturn's position in the fourth house of your Moon sign, individuals who are now residing in a different location will be able to learn about the health status of a close family member through phone calls or other forms of communication. Because of this, you will feel anxious. As a result of the fact that you could be able to recover old loans or perhaps earn some money to invest in a new project, you will have an easy time raising money this week. This week, the humour and fun that your family shares will assist to lighten the mood and bring joy to the home when you are all together.
Furthermore, in the latter half of the week, the entire family will experience happiness as a result of unexpectedly positive news that comes from a distant relative. Rather than relying on our own efforts, we frequently put more faith in luck and wait for things to happen. With that being said, you will need to prevent yourself from acting or thinking in this manner during this week. As a result, if you want to be successful in your professional life, you need not rely on luck but rather actively seek out new prospects. This week, if you are studying away from home, you might get some news about your family that will make you feel utterly unable to concentrate on your studies. This is because you will be unable to focus on your studies.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 3
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
You might experience feelings of unease this week as a result of the ongoing turmoil in your life. This may cause you to experience headaches as well as unwarranted hostility toward your children. It is important to maintain a positive attitude in such a circumstance; otherwise, your connections with the other person may be negatively affected. affected. affected. impacted. Considering that Saturn is located in the second house from your Moon sign, it is possible that you may wind up spending more money than you bring in to enhance your reputation within your family. It is possible that spending money without forethought could result in financial troubles in the future, although this will help you improve your image among members of your family.
During the course of this week, the transit of numerous planets will bring happiness back to your family group. On the other hand, there is also the risk that your family will grow before that time. Possibly as a result of a marriage or the birth of a kid, this has occurred. Celebrate these happy occasions with your loved ones. This week, you will be able to find time for yourself, despite the fact that you have a very full schedule. If, on the other hand, you find yourself with some spare time, you should engage in some creative activity. During the course of this week, pupils can have trouble comprehending the classes or subjects they are studying. In a circumstance like this, your ego will cause you to be reluctant to ask for assistance from other people. However, to obtain greater results, you will need to seek the help of your elders rather than doing what you are currently doing.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
You might experience feelings of unease this week as a result of the ongoing turmoil in your life. This may cause you to experience headaches as well as unwarranted hostility toward your children. It is important to maintain a positive attitude in such a circumstance; otherwise, your connections with the other person may be negatively impacted. Considering that Saturn is located in the second house from your Moon sign, it is possible that you may wind up spending more money than you bring in to enhance your reputation within your family. It is possible that spending money without forethought could result in financial troubles in the future, although this will help you improve your image among members of your family.
During the course of this week, the transit of numerous planets will bring happiness back to your family group. On the other hand, there is also the risk that your family will grow before that time. Possibly as a result of a marriage or the birth of a kid, this has occurred. Celebrate these happy occasions with your loved ones. This week, you will be able to find time for yourself, despite the fact that you have a very full schedule. If, on the other hand, you find yourself with some spare time, you should engage in some creative activity. During the course of this week, pupils can have trouble comprehending the classes or subjects they are studying. In a circumstance like this, your ego will cause you to be reluctant to ask for assistance from other people. However, to obtain greater results, you will need to seek the help of your elders rather than doing what you are currently doing.
Lucky Colour: Deep Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
During the course of this week, you will discover that individuals who are near you and those who are in your immediate vicinity are performing better than they normally would in their employment. Instead of feeling envious of their achievement, you should show them that you appreciate it and encourage them by expressing your appreciation for their accomplishments. When you do this, not only will your appearance improve, but you will also feel a surge of positive energy. This week, any plans that are either unrealistic or dangerous could result in a decrease in your fortune because Rahu is located in the fourth house of your Moon sign. Therefore, you should steer clear of anything that can result in a stagnation of your financial situation, as this could put you in a very precarious position.
In the next week, the hilarious and lively behaviour of your family members will contribute to the creation of a joyful and light-hearted environment within your home. Furthermore, throughout the latter half of the week, the entire family will experience happiness as a result of unanticipated good news that comes from a distant relative. This week, you will have the opportunity to strengthen your relationship with your partner if you are participating in any kind of business venture that involves a partnership. Together, you will be able to accomplish a common objective through the use of this opportunity. As a consequence of this, your company will grow, and you will be able to generate a substantial amount of profit. Those who are preparing for competitive examinations can experience some difficulties this week with their level of self-confidence and their level of effort. Particularly toward the middle of the week, a great number of unfavourable thoughts regarding education will flood in. There is no subject that you will be able to concentrate on because of this.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 7