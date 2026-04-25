Weekly Horoscope For April 26–May 2, 2026: Financial Gains And Turning Points For Gemini, Leo And Scorpio

Your connection with your spouse may get strained as a result of your hectic schedule at work, as Saturn is currently located in the ninth house of your Moon sign. It is also possible that you will fail to keep any promises that you have made to your family, which would result in their dissatisfaction. During this week, you will be able to keep your optimism throughout each period, which will enable you to handle the issue that you are currently facing with courage. In addition, during this time period, you will have the opportunity to improve your abilities and experience, and you will be able to make the most of them. The sensation of being alone is extremely distressing, and it can take hold of a great number of students, particularly those who are studying away from their homes. Spend some time with your pals and don't let it get the better of you; go out and do something.