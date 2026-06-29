Daniil Medvedev Vs Marin Cilic LIVE Score, Wimbledon 2026: Russian Takes On Veteran Star At SW19

Daniil Medvedev Vs Marin Cilic: Welcome to today's 1st round match at Wimbledon 2026 Court 1 where two former Grand Slam champions go head-to-head. Marin Cilic takes on Daniil Medvedev in the opening round at Wimbledon. Although Cilic has previously been a finalist at Wimbledon, he hasn't made it to the quarter-finals since 2017. He is now up against a player who is looking to steer clear of back-to-back first-round exits at the Championships, following last year's surprising defeat to Benjamin Bonzi. On the other hand, Medvedev heads into his eighth appearance at SW19 after another early exit at Roland Garros. Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round match between Daniil Medvedev and Marin Cilic at Court 1 on Monday, June 29

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