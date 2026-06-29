All You Need To Know About Indian Army’s Operation Amistad in Venezuela

Venezuela Earthquake: The Scale of Disaster

The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck on Wednesday evening (June 24) were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region. National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez confirmed that the death toll has reached 1,450, with 3,238 people injured and 3,142 families left homeless. At least 430 aftershocks have been recorded since the tremors struck.