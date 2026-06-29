Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Houston Stadium

The teams from Brazil and Japan line up on the field for the national anthems during the teams' presentation before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston. Eric Smith/AP Photo

1/17 A Brazil fan takes a selfie with a miniature replica of the World Cup trophy before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Housto AP Photo/Ashley Landis





2/17 Brazil's Neymar arrives at the stadium ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Gay





3/17 Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu arrives at the stadium ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Gay





4/17 Japa fans get ready for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston Karen Warren/AP Photo





5/17 Japan fans cheer for their national team before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis





6/17 Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) waves to the fans before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis





7/17 Brazil's Neymar (10) plays with the ball before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis





8/17 Japan players during the warm up ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston Eric Smith/AP Photo





9/17 Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker (1) saves a ball during the warm up during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston Eric Smith/AP Photo





10/17 Brazil's Neymar (10) arrives on the pitch before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis





11/17 Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes (8) reacts during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/David J. Phillip





12/17 Brazil team pose before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/David J. Phillip





13/17 Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7), left, and Japan's Kaishu Sano (24) fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Housto AP Photo/Ashley Landis





14/17 Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (1) clears the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Smith





15/17 Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (1) saves the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis





16/17 Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) reacts after a foul by Japan's Kaishu Sano (24) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Karen Warren





17/17 Japan's Ritsu Doan (10) challenges for the ball with with Brazil's Douglas Santos (16)during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Gay





