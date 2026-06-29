Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Houston Stadium
Brazil Vs Japan Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With the weight of five titles on their shoulders, Brazil’s "Selecao" face an unforgiving knockout test against Japan's fearless "Samurai Blue" at Houston Stadium, Texas, to secure their passage into the Round of 16. After topping Group C with a flair-filled attack spearheaded by the blistering form of Vinícius Júnior, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are the clear favorites. However, Hajime Moriyasu’s disciplined Japan side arrives battle-hardened and unbowed, buoyed by their unbeaten group campaign and the memory of a historic 3-2 comeback win over the Selecao in Tokyo last October. It is a clash of philosophies: Brazil’s samba-inspired creativity versus Japan's tactical rigidity and transition-heavy efficiency. With the tournament dream ending for the loser in this winner-takes-all showdown, expect a high-stakes tactical chess match. See the best photos from the BRA vs JPN football match here:
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