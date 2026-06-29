Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Round Of 32 Clash At Houston Stadium

Brazil Vs Japan Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: With the weight of five titles on their shoulders, Brazil’s "Selecao" face an unforgiving knockout test against Japan's fearless "Samurai Blue" at Houston Stadium, Texas, to secure their passage into the Round of 16. After topping Group C with a flair-filled attack spearheaded by the blistering form of Vinícius Júnior, Carlo Ancelotti’s men are the clear favorites. However, Hajime Moriyasu’s disciplined Japan side arrives battle-hardened and unbowed, buoyed by their unbeaten group campaign and the memory of a historic 3-2 comeback win over the Selecao in Tokyo last October. It is a clash of philosophies: Brazil’s samba-inspired creativity versus Japan's tactical rigidity and transition-heavy efficiency. With the tournament dream ending for the loser in this winner-takes-all showdown, expect a high-stakes tactical chess match. See the best photos from the BRA vs JPN football match here:

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
The teams from Brazil and Japan line up on the field for the national anthems during the teams' presentation before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston. Eric Smith/AP Photo
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
A Brazil fan takes a selfie with a miniature replica of the World Cup trophy before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Housto AP Photo/Ashley Landis
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Neymar arrives at the stadium ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Gay
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Japan head coach Hajime Moriyasu arrives at the stadium ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Gay
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Japa fans get ready for the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston Karen Warren/AP Photo
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Japan fans cheer for their national team before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) waves to the fans before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Neymar (10) plays with the ball before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Japan players during the warm up ahead the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston Eric Smith/AP Photo
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker (1) saves a ball during the warm up during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston Eric Smith/AP Photo
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10/17
Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Neymar (10) arrives on the pitch before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis
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11/17
Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Bruno Guimaraes (8) reacts during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/David J. Phillip
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil team pose before the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/David J. Phillip
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7), left, and Japan's Kaishu Sano (24) fight for the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Housto AP Photo/Ashley Landis
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (1) clears the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Smith
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki (1) saves the ball during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Ashley Landis
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Brazil's Vinicius Junior (7) reacts after a foul by Japan's Kaishu Sano (24) during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Karen Warren
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Brazil Vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2026: See Best Photos
Japan's Ritsu Doan (10) challenges for the ball with with Brazil's Douglas Santos (16)during the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Brazil and Japan in Houston AP Photo/Eric Gay
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