Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Highlights, Wimbledon 2026: Catch the play-by-play updates from the Wimbledon 2026 first-round ladies singles match at Centre Court on Monday, June 29

Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostović Highlights: Sabalenka Dominates On Centre Court To Reach Round Two Against Kessler

Teodora Kostovic saves the first match point with an ace but is powerless against Aryna Sabalenka's forehand on the second. A big winner into an open court with the teenager heading in the opposite direction.

Teodora Kostovic saves the first match point with an ace but is powerless against Aryna Sabalenka's forehand on the second. A big winner into an open court with the teenager heading in the opposite direction. GETTY IMAGES

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka wasted little time announcing her title ambitions at the 2026 Wimbledon Championships, cruising past 19-year-old Serbian qualifier Teodora Kostović in straight sets to book her place in the second round at the All England Club. The Belarusian overpowered the Grand Slam debutant with her trademark aggressive baseline game and relentless serving, never allowing Kostović to settle into the contest. Sabalenka will now face either McCartney Kessler or Oleksandra Oliynykova in the next round as her pursuit of a maiden Wimbledon title gathers momentum. Catch the highlights and key moments from Sabalenka's dominant first-round victory at Centre Court.

LIVE UPDATES

29 Jun 2026, 08:41:14 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: H2H This is the first meeting between the two players.

29 Jun 2026, 10:02:26 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Match Underway Teodora Kostovic, the young Serb, will serve first on Centre Court.

29 Jun 2026, 10:09:27 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set Sabalenka is too hot to handle for the young Serbian as she concedes her serve and then the Belarussian holds to take a 2-0 lead in the 1st set. Sabalenka 2-0 Kostovic

29 Jun 2026, 10:18:38 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: First Set Sabalenka is cruising in the 1st set against the young Kostovic at Centre Court. The World no.1 is having no issues at all against the young opponent and this should be a cakewalk. Sabalenka 4-0 Kostovic

29 Jun 2026, 10:31:02 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Deuce Aryna Sabalenka throws her head back in frustration. She can't believe her backhand drop shot has drifted into the tramlines. She'd done so well to set up that point, dragging Teodora Kostovic all around the court.

29 Jun 2026, 10:34:42 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka now leads Kostovic 5-1 Sabalenka is cruising at the centre court. Leaving no stones unturned, she is proving why she is the No.1 Sabalenka 5-1 Kostovic

29 Jun 2026, 10:43:03 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka Capitalizes The First Set Aryna Sabalenka wins the first set 6-2 against Teodora Kostovic – the 19-year-old grew into the match after a tough start but she’ll have to really up her game to test the No 1 seed in the second set.

29 Jun 2026, 10:48:26 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: An Exchange Of Gesture Sabalenka sends a backhand long and Kostovic, with the confidence of youth, gives it a wave as it sails beyond the baseline. The 19-year-old comes to the net to stroke a volley in that seals another hold for her, it’s 2-1 on serve in the second.

29 Jun 2026, 10:49:37 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka Holds Aryna Sabalenka races through a hold to love. She's only given up six points on serve across the match. Sabalenka 6-2 2-2 Kostovic

29 Jun 2026, 11:03:52 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka breaks and will serve for the set She gets very lucky with a drop shot that clips the net and dies on the other side of it at 15-15. Kostovic lets out her frustration as she sends a forehand long on the next point. The youngster saves the first break point but Sabalenka sends her packing by pouncing on a weak second serve. It’s 6-2 5-2 to the No 1 seed.

29 Jun 2026, 11:08:36 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Kostovic breaks back! The 19-year-old isn’t done yet – she beats Sabalenka down the line to clinch the game at 40-30 and flaps her hand at the crowd to ask for more noise. Sabalenka leads 6-2 5-3.

29 Jun 2026, 11:11:41 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Beats Teodora Kostovic 6-2 6-3 Kostovic’s second serves cost her again, with Sabalenka proving too powerful to go 40-15 up. An ace from the Serbian youngster just delays the inevitable before Sabalenka sends a forehand well inside the baseline and pinging off the backboard and lets out a ‘Let’s go!’. She’ll face McCartney Kessler or Oleksandra Oliynykova (currently 6-0 4-0 on Court 5) in the next round.

29 Jun 2026, 11:21:30 pm IST Aryna Sabalenka Vs Teodora Kostovic Live Score, Wimbledon 2026: Sabalenka will face McCartney Kessler in round two McCartney Kessler cruised Oleksandra Oliynykova with a double bagel on Court 5. She'll now face the World No. 1 in the Round 2.