Sagittarius November 2026 Horoscope: Luck, Career Growth, Financial Gains, Love & Health Forecast

This means that your career will go well. You may get job opportunities from outside of India if Rahu is in your third house. You will be happy with these chances. Rahu will also help you move up in your career and make you happy. As for Ketu in the ninth house, it might get in the way of your work and stop you from moving forward. Your progress will speed up between November 15, 2026, and November 30, 2026. You will be happy with your job, and you may also get new opportunities. Jupiter, the lucky planet, will help your job grow and take you to the next level when it's in the ninth house. If you are in business, your competitors may give you a lot of trouble this month. When Saturn is in the fourth house, your chances of making more money will be about average. You need to change how you run your business if you want to make more money and stay ahead. After November 15, 2026, businesspeople can do well and make a lot of money. This is probably because the Sun and Jupiter are in a good position in the ninth house, which will bring you luck and help your business grow.