Career, Business & Job:

From the career point of view, this month is a month to be cautious from the beginning. If you are employed, then you should behave carefully in your workplace, avoid gossiping with anyone, sharing your personal things, or talking uselessly and on the other hand, your mind will also be focused on work. You will show more interest in other things and less in work. Due to this, you may have to face problems in the workplace. Your senior officers may be dissatisfied with you. Especially in the first half of the month, you have to take care of these things. Venus and Ketu will be in your tenth house from the beginning of the month and Mercury will be in the eighth house at the beginning of the month, due to which problems will increase. Venus Maharaj, the lord of the sixth house, will try from his side to provide good results in your workplace, but problems may increase due to the influence of Rahu Ketu. From September 4, Mercury will go to the ninth house, then a situation of change may arise in the workplace and you may get an opportunity for a new job. Increasing the quality of your work will not only benefit your institution but you can also get some good achievement in the latter half of the month. The beginning of the month is weak for the people doing business. Your relationship with your business partner can deteriorate and its negative effect can affect your business, so you should pay attention to your business carefully. But on September 4, Mercury will move into your ninth house, which means you will have to meet a lot of business people. There will be new contacts made. In addition, you will have to travel for work, and these trips will start to pay off.