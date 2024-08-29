September is an exciting month for Sagittarius because it's a time to learn and explore. You may have a strong desire to learn more or look into new job opportunities. Now is a great time to start new studies or take classes to improve your career. On the other hand, don't take on too many jobs at once and end up being too busy. You might have success and make money in ways you didn't expect. Now is a great time to meet people who like the same things you do or to plan a trip with friends. But be careful that your excitement doesn't make you forget about important things or obligations. You will feel better physically if you do things that push you and keep you moving.
Education:
You have a bad set of stars facing you this month, which means that your efforts to get educated are likely to fail a lot. Most of you wouldn't have the drive and desire to do well. This would take away the competitive edge from your work. People who are taking difficult exams should get extra help because of this. To stay in the top spots, technical students and medical students would have to work much harder than normal. This bad luck wouldn't have much of an effect on people who are learning crafts or technical trades. The test scores of most of you are likely to be lower than expected.
Career, Business & Job:
From the career point of view, this month is a month to be cautious from the beginning. If you are employed, then you should behave carefully in your workplace, avoid gossiping with anyone, sharing your personal things, or talking uselessly and on the other hand, your mind will also be focused on work. You will show more interest in other things and less in work. Due to this, you may have to face problems in the workplace. Your senior officers may be dissatisfied with you. Especially in the first half of the month, you have to take care of these things. Venus and Ketu will be in your tenth house from the beginning of the month and Mercury will be in the eighth house at the beginning of the month, due to which problems will increase. Venus Maharaj, the lord of the sixth house, will try from his side to provide good results in your workplace, but problems may increase due to the influence of Rahu Ketu. From September 4, Mercury will go to the ninth house, then a situation of change may arise in the workplace and you may get an opportunity for a new job. Increasing the quality of your work will not only benefit your institution but you can also get some good achievement in the latter half of the month. The beginning of the month is weak for the people doing business. Your relationship with your business partner can deteriorate and its negative effect can affect your business, so you should pay attention to your business carefully. But on September 4, Mercury will move into your ninth house, which means you will have to meet a lot of business people. There will be new contacts made. In addition, you will have to travel for work, and these trips will start to pay off.
Finance:
The results of this month will be all over the place when it comes to your finances. This month, both your pay and your costs will go up. When Jupiter is in the sixth house, your costs will keep going up. Health problems can also cost a person money. You can also help your brothers with money matters, which will cost you some. From the second week onwards, Venus will start making your money situation better. From September 23, Mercury will also be in the tenth house here. In the first half of the month, the sun will be in Leo, which is the ninth house, and in the second half, it will be in the tenth house. Putting a lot of money on the stock market is risky, so you should think about it a hundred times before making a big bet.
Love, Relationships & Marriage:
This month will be very important for you if you are in a relationship. Mars will stay in your seventh house all month, making you ready to do anything to get your love. You can also ask them to marry you, and even though you will want to do it no matter what, you will face some resistance. But you won't think of any problem as big, and you'll stay strong. Also, Saturn will be seen moving backwards in your fifth house, which could make your loved one sad at times. You will love each other deeply and strongly, and you will work hard to move your relationship forward, which you can do. For married people, this month might make things tense at first. Having Mars in Gemini in the seventh house can make family life more tense and difficult. There may be a fight between you and your partner because of how they act.
Health:
This month, anyone who is prone to getting recurring colds and coughing up too much mucus would feel a lot better. For people with piles, too, treatment can help them feel better and even cure them if they stick with it. But along with all of this, there is also a warning about how important it is to take care of your teeth. Any lack of care in this area could lead to problems that are bothersome. Overall, it was a pretty good month for health, and you can expect that to continue.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 3