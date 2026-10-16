CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Detained Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March In Delhi

Delhi | CJP Founder Abhijeet Dipke has been served two notices by the Delhi Police today. One notice, issued under the Delhi Police Act, instructs him not to visit Central Park, citing the imposition of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The second notice, issued by the South West Delhi police, pertains to the earlier incident where Abhijit, Ashutosh, and Sourav were taken into preventive custody at the airport and subsequently produced before a court. The notice references the court’s directive—issued at that time—requiring them to refrain from causing any public disturbance for a period of one year: Delhi Police Sources