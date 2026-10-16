CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Detained Ahead Of ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ March In Delhi

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained at his home in Delhi on Friday, shortly before the party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march.
The detention marks the second time Dipke has been detained in a week.
His earlier detention followed his arrival from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the SIR exercise.
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke was detained by Delhi Police from his residence on Friday, minutes before he was scheduled to participate in the party’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ march in the national capital.
This is the second time Dipke has been detained in a week. He was earlier detained shortly after arriving in Delhi from Mumbai for a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged voter-list manipulation during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Before Dipke’s detention, Delhi Police personnel visited Rani Jhansi Road and served him a notice informing him that prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) were in force in New Delhi. They asked him not to hold any gathering in violation of the law ahead of the proposed march.
Police teams also visited the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) spokesperson Anish Gawande, where Dipke is staying, to inform him of the restrictions and ask him to comply, as ANI reported.
One of the triggers for Friday’s march was the arrest of CJP members Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, who were sent to five days of judicial custody after entering Jantar Mantar while waving the national flag on October 13.
Their arrest came a day after Jantar Mantar was denotified as a protest site, prompting the party to announce the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ demonstration in Connaught Place.