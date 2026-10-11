‘I Did Not Sign Any Bond Or Undertaking’: Dhruv Rathee Denies Accepting Release Conditions

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi
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Gurugram Police detained Rathee at his home on Saturday morning before he could join CJP leaders at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation

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Dhruv Rathee
Dhruv Rathee
Summary of this article

  • Dhruv Rathee denied signing any bond, undertaking or conditions for his release.

  • Gurugram Police detained him before Saturday’s planned CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

  • He alleged plainclothes men injured him and denied access to his lawyer.

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Sunday denied signing any bond, undertaking or accepting conditions for his release after being detained yesterday.

“I did not sign any bond. I did not sign any undertaking. I did not sign any condition for release,” Rathee said in a post on X

Gurugram Police detained him at his home on Saturday morning before he could join CJP leaders at Jantar Mantar. The demonstration sought Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation.

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'I Was Not Arrested, I Was Kidnapped', Says Rathee

After his release, Rathee alleged that he was “kidnapped” from his residence.

“I was not arrested or detained, I was KIDNAPPED,” he wrote on X.

In a video statement on Sunday, he alleged that around 20 men entered his house while he was asleep. According to Rathee, the incident began around 7 am on October 10, after his mother opened the door upon noticing people outside.

“And before I could react, these people literally kidnap me. I am using the word kidnap here because this is not an arrest,” he said.

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Rathee alleged that men in plain clothes dragged him from his bedroom, caused injuries and denied him access to his lawyer. Officials described the police action as a detention and said he was subsequently handed over to his family.

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'I Am An Indian Citizen', Says Rathee

Rathee also showed his Indian passport during the video, responding to questions about his nationality following his arrival in India to participate in the protest.

“I am an Indian citizen, and I have the same rights as a common citizen,” he said.

He had intended to attend the CJP gathering at Jantar Mantar, which authorities prevented amid extensive security restrictions across the capital.

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CJP Leaders Released

Separately, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das were released on Sunday after appearing before an executive magistrate.

The three had been detained at Delhi airport on Saturday before reaching the demonstration. CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh said their release carried a condition that they would not “breach peace” for a year.

Rathee’s denial concerned the circumstances of his own release.

More than 7,000 protesters were reportedly detained across Delhi during Saturday’s security operation, preventing them from reaching Jantar Mantar.

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