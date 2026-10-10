Protestors In Wrestling Akhada? Hundreds of CJP Volunteers Held At Chhatrasal Stadium

Hundreds of Cockroach Janta Party volunteers and others were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium on Saturday, October 10, 2026
People present said buses were driven directly onto the stadium premises and the group was kept inside for hours
Those held said no formal administrative process had started even hours after their arrival
Hundreds of Cockroach Janta Party volunteers, along with other citizens and workers, were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town on Saturday, October 10, 2026, and kept there for hours while no formal process had started. People present at the venue said buses carrying the group were driven directly onto the stadium premises, leaving many waiting inside the ground.
Those present also said no administrative procedure had begun even hours after the group arrived. The holding operation pointed to a wider security clampdown in the city, with those detained describing long waits and restricted movement inside the stadium through Saturday.
Inside The Stadium
Those being held described a tightly controlled space. “All are here because the system wants us silenced, but holding thousands in a stadium doesn’t break our resolve,” Vijay Mallangi, one of those held, said, referring to the security clampdown.
According to people inside the stadium, security personnel were mainly handling transit and guard duties. They said force was used to stop movement, running or group mobilisation within the venue.
No physical beatings were reported. Even so, slogans continued to be raised at intervals inside the stadium as people remained inside the holding camp.