Protestors In Wrestling Akhada? Hundreds of CJP Volunteers Held At Chhatrasal Stadium

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
Published at:

Hundreds of Cockroach Janta Party volunteers were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium in Delhi’s Model Town on October 10, 2026, and kept there for hours amid a wider security clampdown.

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Demonstrators raise slogans as security personnel stand guard in Connaught Place during a protest organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral roll irregularities, in New Delhi. | Photo: PTI/Rushikesh More
Summary of this article

  • Hundreds of Cockroach Janta Party volunteers and others were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium on Saturday, October 10, 2026

  • People present said buses were driven directly onto the stadium premises and the group was kept inside for hours

  • Those held said no formal administrative process had started even hours after their arrival

Hundreds of Cockroach Janta Party volunteers, along with other citizens and workers, were taken to Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town on Saturday, October 10, 2026, and kept there for hours while no formal process had started. People present at the venue said buses carrying the group were driven directly onto the stadium premises, leaving many waiting inside the ground.

Those present also said no administrative procedure had begun even hours after the group arrived. The holding operation pointed to a wider security clampdown in the city, with those detained describing long waits and restricted movement inside the stadium through Saturday.

Inside The Stadium

Those being held described a tightly controlled space. “All are here because the system wants us silenced, but holding thousands in a stadium doesn’t break our resolve,” Vijay Mallangi, one of those held, said, referring to the security clampdown.

According to people inside the stadium, security personnel were mainly handling transit and guard duties. They said force was used to stop movement, running or group mobilisation within the venue.

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No physical beatings were reported. Even so, slogans continued to be raised at intervals inside the stadium as people remained inside the holding camp.

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