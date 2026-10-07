Super-Sub's Late Brace Secure Spain's 2-1 Comeback Win Over 10-Man Croatia

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Spain staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat Croatia 2-1 at the Poljud Stadium in Split, maintaining their flawless run in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The hosts drew first blood in the 17th minute when veteran Ivan Perišić headed home to ignite the passionate home crowd. Croatia defended their lead resiliently, restricting the world champions for much of the match despite controlling only 33% possession. Luis de la Fuente turned to his bench at halftime, introducing Mikel Merino. Merino pulled Spain level on 61 minutes with a clinical left-footed finish. The task grew steeper for Croatia in the 79th minute when Perišić picked up a second yellow card and was sent off. Spain completed the turnaround in the 89th minute. Martín Zubimendi picked out Merino inside the box, who controlled smartly and fired past Dominik Livaković to seal all three points. The victory keeps Spain perfect, securing their progression to the Nations League quarterfinals.

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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights
Spain's Mikel Merino, left, is congratulated after scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-
Spain's Mikel Merino, center, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights Spains Mikel Merino,
Spain's Mikel Merino, center, scores his side's 2nd goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-Spains Mikel Merino
Spain's Mikel Merino, left, celebrates scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-Spains Marc Cucurella
Spain's Marc Cucurella takes the ball during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-Croatias Ivan Perisic
Croatia's Ivan Perisic leaves the pitch after receiving a red card during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-Referee Erik Lambrechts
Referee Erik Lambrechts shows a red card to Croatia's Ivan Perisic, left, during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-Croatias Ivan Perisic
Spain's Marc Cucurella, bottom, is asking for Croatia's Ivan Perisic to be booked during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-Dominik Livakovic
Croatia's goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic fails to block a shot by Spain's Mikel Merino for Spain's first goal during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic
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Spain vs Croatia UEFA Nations League highlights-
Fans light flares during a Nations League soccer match between Croatia and Spain in Split, Croatia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026. | Photo: AP/Darko Bandic

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