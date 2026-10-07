Super-Sub's Late Brace Secure Spain's 2-1 Comeback Win Over 10-Man Croatia
Spain staged a dramatic late comeback to defeat Croatia 2-1 at the Poljud Stadium in Split, maintaining their flawless run in the 2026-27 UEFA Nations League. The hosts drew first blood in the 17th minute when veteran Ivan Perišić headed home to ignite the passionate home crowd. Croatia defended their lead resiliently, restricting the world champions for much of the match despite controlling only 33% possession. Luis de la Fuente turned to his bench at halftime, introducing Mikel Merino. Merino pulled Spain level on 61 minutes with a clinical left-footed finish. The task grew steeper for Croatia in the 79th minute when Perišić picked up a second yellow card and was sent off. Spain completed the turnaround in the 89th minute. Martín Zubimendi picked out Merino inside the box, who controlled smartly and fired past Dominik Livaković to seal all three points. The victory keeps Spain perfect, securing their progression to the Nations League quarterfinals.
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