Congress Leader Alka Lamba’s Father’s Delhi Home Robbed, 3 Masked Men Caught On CCTV

Three masked men allegedly robbed Congress leader Alka Lamba’s father’s Delhi home.
CCTV footage shows the suspects entering the house and fleeing on a motorcycle.
Lamba alleged cash, jewellery and her father’s savings were taken.
Congress leader Alka Lamba has alleged that three masked men broke into her 88-year-old father’s home in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden early on Sunday and fled with cash and jewellery.
Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage from the house and nearby areas to identify the suspects, officials cited by news agency PTI said. The property falls under the Rajouri Garden police station area.
CCTV Captures Suspects Entering House
Lamba, president of the All India Mahila Congress, shared CCTV footage of the incident on X.
The videos show three masked men leaving the house and going towards a motorcycle parked some distance away. One of the men is seen carrying a black backpack. They ride away together.
According to Lamba, the men entered the house at around 6.15 am and completed the alleged robbery within about 10 minutes.
She claimed that the suspects “fled on single bike” after “clearing everything out in ten minutes.”
Lamba Questions Safety In Delhi
Lamba alleged that the burglars took away her father’s savings and raised concerns over law and order in the national capital.
“…They stole all the savings and took them away - in the capital Delhi, now no one is safe even in their own home, nor are their homes safe anymore; thieves and criminals have no fear of anyone left,” Lamba claimed.
She further alleged that criminals in Delhi had become “emboldened.”
“Afterward, an atmosphere of fear has prevailed throughout the entire neighborhood,” Lamba said.
She added that the suspects could be traced by examining CCTV footage from cameras installed along their route and said the available footage had already been handed over to police.
Investigators are now reviewing CCTV recordings from the premises and surrounding areas as part of efforts to establish the suspects’ movements and trace the motorcycle used in the alleged robbery.
Further investigation is underway.