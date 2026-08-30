Nepal Floods: India Airlifts 68 Tonnes Of Aid In Four Flights

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
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India has airlifted 68 tonnes of relief material to flood-hit Nepal through four flights, while also deploying specialised teams and equipment for tunnel rescue, medical assistance and DNA-based identification of victims

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Fourth flight, carrying 11 tons of relief materials from India arrives in Nepal Photo: X@MEAIndia
Summary of this article

  • India has delivered 68 tonnes of relief material to flood-hit Nepal through four flights, with the latest consignment carrying emergency supplies and specialised teams.

  • India's assistance includes tunnel-rescue and medical teams, forensic experts for DNA analysis, and technical support to restore connectivity through Bailey bridges.

  • The response comes as Nepal continues rescue operations following devastating floods, while 149 Indian nationals have also been rescued from affected areas.

India has airlifted 68 tonnes of relief material to flood-hit Nepal through four flights, stepping up its humanitarian response as rescue teams continue searching for people missing after the devastating flash floods. The latest Indian flight carried essential supplies as well as technical equipment to support Nepal's ongoing rescue and relief operations.

What Has India Sent To Nepal?

As of Sunday, India sent fourth flight, carrying 11 tons of relief materials. It included a tunnel technical team equipped for search and rescue operations, a team of forensic experts for DNA analysis, and relief materials such as blankets, sleeping bags, tarpaulins, plastic sheets, and hygiene kits.

On the same day (26 August, 2026) that the flash floods struck, an IAF C-130J Hercules airlifted 10 tonnes of emergency relief material such as temporary shelters, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, and medicines. The next day morning, on 27 August 2026, an IAF C-17 Globemaster airlifted 37.5 tonnes of relief items including 28.5 tonnes of tents, blankets, hygiene kits, solar lamps, dewatering pumps, kitchen sets, gensets; 8 tonnes of medicines; and 1 tonne of food items.

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Subsequently, on August 28, a C-130J Hercules airlifted a 5-member Indian Army tunnel rescue recce team and a 6-member medical team; and another 10 tonnes of material including portable gensets, dignity kits, food, water purification tablets, and medicines. The technical team for tunnel rescue started working from today to assist in tunnel rescue in the impacted area.

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How Is India Supporting Nepal's Rescue Efforts?

Devastating flash floods hit Nepal on August 26 in the Bhote Koshi area causing significant loss of life and extensive damage to residential areas, roads, bridges and other infrastructure, situated downstream.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Prime Minister of Nepal on 26 August 2026 to convey our deepest condolences. PM further underscored that India stands in solidarity with Nepal, and stands ready to provide all possible humanitarian assistance. Subsequently, on 28 August 2026, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a conversation with the Foreign Minister of Nepal.

As of Sunday, 149 Indians have been rescued. India has remained engaged with relevant authorities in Government of Nepal to provide assistance as needed. Government of India has offered the National Disaster Response Force to support Nepal’s search and rescue efforts and also mobilised immediate humanitarian assistance with Indian Air Force aircraft carrying emergency relief material to Nepal.

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Further targeted assistance, as per the requirements of Nepal, is being mobilised. This includes Bailey bridges and associated technical teams for restoring connectivity and helping in relief efforts. One Bailey bridge is already in Nepal and can be deployed in the affected parts.

Meanwhile, Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava met members of the Indian Forensic Team deployed to Nepal. The team will work alongside their Nepali counterparts in analysing DNA samples to assist in identifying the mortal remains of the victims of the recent flash floods.

Srivastava said that India will continue to strongly support the ongoing relief efforts of Nepal. He said that the members of Indian Forensic Team that arrived on 4th relief flight to Kathmandu will be working with their Nepali counterparts to support the analysis of DNA samples of those who lost their lives in the tragic flash flood in Rasuwa.

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