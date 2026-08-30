Wyoming Woman Madeline Daly Pleads Guilty To Murdering 11-Month-Old Son

What Happened To Madeline Daly's Son?

Grant County Sheriff's officials said Daly had brought her 11-month-old son from Wyoming to New Mexico, despite a court order granting emergency custody of the child to his father. On December 23, 2025, deputies responded to a rural property along Highway 15 after receiving a tip that Daly had been located there. She also had an outstanding warrant from Wyoming on kidnapping charges.