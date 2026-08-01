J&K Terror Timeline: The Key Attacks That Have Shaken Kashmir In Recent Weeks

Why It Matters

Officials note that the last targeted attack on non-local workers before this fortnight came in February 2024, when a gunman shot dead two labourers from Punjab in the Shaheed Gunj area of Srinagar. The return of attacks aimed at migrant workers and security personnel — despite an elevated alert level in the Valley — has renewed scrutiny of the security situation ahead of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra and reopened questions about the durability of the calm that followed the Pahalgam massacre.