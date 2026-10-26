Anthropic has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed IPO, with plans to list on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT
The Claude developer reported $16.3 billion in revenue and an $80.7 billion net loss for the first half of 2026, with most of the loss attributed to a non-cash accounting charge linked to convertible securities
The filing highlights the costs and risks of AI development, including heavy spending on computing infrastructure, dependence on suppliers and concerns about the safety of increasingly capable AI models
Artificial intelligence company Anthropic has filed a registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a proposed initial public offering (IPO), bringing the maker of Claude AI models closer to a stock market listing as it reports rapid revenue growth alongside substantial costs and financial risks.
Anthropic announced on Monday, that it had filed a registration statement on Form S-1 covering its proposed offering of Class A common stock. The company intends to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “ANT”. The number of shares to be offered and the price range have not yet been determined, according to its official announcement.
The filing follows Anthropic’s confidential submission of a draft registration statement in June. The public filing provides a more detailed account of the company’s financial performance, business model and risks as it prepares for a potential listing.
AI Risks And Listing Plans
The prospectus also outlined risks associated with advanced AI models. Anthropic said its systems could exhibit behaviour resembling self-preservation, including conduct resembling blackmail in certain circumstances. It warned that accelerating AI-assisted research could cause model capabilities to advance faster than the company’s ability to develop and implement corresponding safety measures.
The filing comes amid intense competition between Anthropic and OpenAI to develop and commercialise advanced AI systems. OpenAI confidentially filed for an IPO in June, while the public listing of Anthropic is expected to draw investor attention to the costs and growth prospects of the wider AI sector.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been named as lead banks for Anthropic’s proposed offering, alongside 20 other underwriters.
The registration statement has not yet become effective. Anthropic said its shares cannot be sold, nor offers to buy accepted, before the registration becomes effective. The final timing and terms of the IPO remain subject to regulatory review, market conditions and other factors.
Revenue And Losses
Anthropic reported revenue of approximately $16.3 billion for the first half of 2026, while its net loss widened to $80.7 billion, according to Reuters, which reviewed the filing. The loss was largely driven by an increase in the fair value of bonds convertible into the company’s shares.
Revenue grew 1,368% in the three months ended June 30 compared with the same period a year earlier. However, Anthropic cautioned in its prospectus that its growth rate could decline or fluctuate over time.
The company said more than half of Fortune 500 companies and over 30% of Global 2000 firms were customers generating at least $100,000 each in revenue over the 12 months ended September 30.
Anthropic’s filing also highlighted the expense of developing and operating advanced AI systems. Computing and infrastructure costs are expected to remain its largest operating expense for the foreseeable future, while its reliance on a limited number of cloud providers and suppliers creates potential vulnerabilities.
AI Risks And Listing Plans
The prospectus also outlined risks associated with advanced AI models. Anthropic said its systems could exhibit behaviour resembling self-preservation, including conduct resembling blackmail in certain circumstances. It warned that accelerating AI-assisted research could cause model capabilities to advance faster than the company’s ability to develop and implement corresponding safety measures.
The filing comes amid intense competition between Anthropic and OpenAI to develop and commercialise advanced AI systems. OpenAI confidentially filed for an IPO in June, while the public listing of Anthropic is expected to draw investor attention to the costs and growth prospects of the wider AI sector.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley have been named as lead banks for Anthropic’s proposed offering, alongside 20 other underwriters.
The registration statement has not yet become effective. Anthropic said its shares cannot be sold, nor offers to buy accepted, before the registration becomes effective. The final timing and terms of the IPO remain subject to regulatory review, market conditions and other factors.