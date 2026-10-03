Congress leader Nana Patole met and formally requested Lok Sabha opposition leader Rahul Gandhi to visit drought-hit regions across Maharashtra.
Patole highlighted severe farmer distress, crop failures, and financial burdens caused by poor rainfall and adverse weather conditions.
He urged Gandhi to directly assess ground realities and advocate for adequate financial aid, fair crop insurance compensation, and relief packages from the central and state governments.
Senior Congress leader and MLA Nana Patole has urged Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to visit drought-affected areas of Maharashtra to assess the ground situation and interact with distressed farmers.
The former Maharashtra Congress chief, in a letter to Gandhi, highlighted that farmers in the state are facing an acute crisis due to erratic rainfall and crop damage that has left entire families under severe financial stress.
Farmers were being forced to watch their crops wither and perish, despite working hard, investing their savings and taking loans, he said.
The MLA, who represents Sakoli constituency in Bhandara district, noted that erratic and excessive rainfall had caused heavy damage to kharif crops in several areas, while problems related to drinking water, irrigation, fodder for livestock, agricultural loans, crop insurance and compensation for crop losses had also become serious.
Farmers were worried about meeting household expenses, children's education and repaying loans, he said.
Patole requested Gandhi to take up with the Centre the demand for special financial assistance for affected farmers, adequate and prompt crop loss compensation and crop insurance payments, relief in agricultural loans, drinking water arrangements, adequate fodder for livestock and necessary assistance for the coming Rabi season.