Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets His First Senior India Opportunity Against Pakistan; Check Toss Update And Playing XIs

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PTI
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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India won the toss and elected to bat first in the high-voltage Asian Games final against Pakistan. Both teams named their playing XIs, with teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi featuring in the lineup for this marquee clash

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Asian Games 2026 India Vs Sri Lanka Cricket semi final-Indias Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the second semifinal T20I cricket match between India and Sri Lanka, at the 20th Asian Games, in Nisshin, Japan, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
Summary of this article

  • India and Pakistan face-off in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final

  • India are defending their gold medal from last edition

  • India are also ahead in the head-to-head record

India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the men's gold medal match of the Asian Games at Nisshin on Saturday.

Both teams are unchanged from their respective semi-final wins.

India Vs Pakistan, Asian Games Final: Playing XIs

India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (capt), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Moqim. PTI KHS KHS APS

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