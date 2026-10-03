Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Gets His First Senior India Opportunity Against Pakistan; Check Toss Update And Playing XIs

India and Pakistan face-off in the Asian Games 2026 men's cricket final
India are defending their gold medal from last edition
India are also ahead in the head-to-head record
India skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the men's gold medal match of the Asian Games at Nisshin on Saturday.
India Vs Pakistan, Asian Games Final: Playing XIs
India: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, and Jasprit Bumrah.
Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan (capt), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Hasan Nawaz, Abdul Samad, Arafat Minhas, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed, and Sufiyan Moqim. PTI KHS KHS APS