Maharashtra: Congress Chief Nana Patole Writes To President Demanding Probe Into Alleged Rigging In State Assembly Polls

Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole on Thursday wrote a letter to President Draupadi Murmu demanding a 'high-level' committee to probe into the alleged irregularities in Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024 in order to 'dismiss' the current Mahayuti government.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi recently in an op-ed published in The Indian Express, alleged that the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year were rigged in Bharatiya Janata Party's favour. He wrote a step-by-step account of how he believed the election results were rigged.
The election Commission later rejected Gandhi’s claims and called it "completely absurd" and further stated that unsubstantiated allegations raised against the Electoral Rolls of Maharashtra are affront to the rule of law.
In a post on X, Nana Patole shared a copy of his letter and wrote, "A letter was sent to His Excellency the President, Smt. Draupadi Murmu, demanding the formation of a high-level committee to investigate the possible irregularities in the Maharashtra Assembly elections and to dismiss the current government."
Addressing to the allegations made by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Patole wrote, "Recently, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi has raised serious and factual questions regarding the Maharashtra Assembly elections. He said that procedural irregularities have taken place at more than 12,000 polling stations in 82 assembly constituencies of the state, raising questions over the credibility of crores of votes."
He further stated, "This question is not only of Rahul Gandhi ji, but is the voice of crores of voters living in villages, towns, cities and tribal areas of Maharashtra. The general public is asking whether the elections were fair."
Patole asked, "Were their votes misused? And has democracy been hijacked in the temple of democracy itself?"
Further Patole stated that if the investigation proves that the elections have been rigged, it is not just an administrative error but "an attack on the spirit of the Constitution and the rights of the common voter".
Listing out his demand to the President, Patole wrote,
"Therefore, you are humbly requested to-
1. Please order an investigation by a high level judicial or special investigation committee into the irregularities in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.
2. Until this investigation is completed, please dissolve the present Maharashtra government and initiate the process of re-conducting fair assembly elections in the state."