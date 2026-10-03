Indian Kurash Player Yash Chauhan Fails Dope Test At Asian Games 2026

Yash Kumar Chauhan tests positive for banned substances at Asian Games
AAF found for four prohibited substances/metabolites
He has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect
Indian kurash player Yash Kumar Chauhan has returned positive for a banned substance in an in-competition sample taken on September 27 during the Asian Games and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Saturday.
"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that a sample collected from kurash athlete Yash Kumar Chauhan (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for the non-specified prohibited substances Metandienone metabolites, GW1516 metabolites, Mephentermine and its metabolite," the OCA said in a statement.
"Metandienone is prohibited under the WADA Prohibited List as S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS). It is prohibited at all times (in- and out-of-competition) and is a non-specified substance. Metandienone is a potent anabolic steroid which increases testosterone levels, causing muscle-mass growth, endurance and strength.
"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the OCA Anti-Doping Rules. This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026."
ITA conducts dope tests and performs results management for the Asian Games on behalf of the OCA.