Indian Kurash Player Yash Chauhan Fails Dope Test At Asian Games 2026

P
PTI
Published at:

Indian kurash player Yash Kumar Chauhan has tested positive for banned substances in an Asian Games sample and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect

image Prefer on Google
Indian Kurash Player Yash Chauhan Fails Dope Test At Asian Games 2026
Yash Kumar Chauhan tests positive for banned substances at Asian Games. Photo: SAI
Summary of this article

  • Yash Kumar Chauhan tests positive for banned substances at Asian Games

  • AAF found for four prohibited substances/metabolites

  • He has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect

Indian kurash player Yash Kumar Chauhan has returned positive for a banned substance in an in-competition sample taken on September 27 during the Asian Games and he has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect, the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) announced on Saturday.

"The International Testing Agency (ITA), on behalf of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), reports that a sample collected from kurash athlete Yash Kumar Chauhan (IND) has returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for the non-specified prohibited substances Metandienone metabolites, GW1516 metabolites, Mephentermine and its metabolite," the OCA said in a statement.

"Metandienone is prohibited under the WADA Prohibited List as S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS). It is prohibited at all times (in- and out-of-competition) and is a non-specified substance. Metandienone is a potent anabolic steroid which increases testosterone levels, causing muscle-mass growth, endurance and strength.

India 2026 Asian Games Medal Tally

"The athlete has been informed of the case and has been provisionally suspended with immediate effect until the resolution of the matter in line with the World Anti-Doping Code and the OCA Anti-Doping Rules. This means that the athlete is prevented from competing, training, coaching, or participating in any activity, during the Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026."

Related Content
India's archer Dhiraj Bommadevara during the ranking round of men's archery event at the Paris 2024 Olympics, in Paris. - PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary
Containers set up to house athletes from various countries participating in the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan. The Asian Games organising committee has chosen containers and a cruise ship to accommodate athletes this time. - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
The OCA dismissed organisational chaos and accommodation issues at the Asian Games. - AsianGamesOCA/X

ITA conducts dope tests and performs results management for the Asian Games on behalf of the OCA.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories