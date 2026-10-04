Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Follow all the latest updates as Aichi-Nagoya Games draw to a close, with India’s medal-winning athletes joining the grand finale in Nagoya

Indian athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026.

Indian athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: The Asian Games 2026 will draw to a close on Sunday, October 4, with the closing ceremony set to bring the 16-day sporting extravaganza in Aichi-Nagoya to an end. The ceremony will be held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium from 6 PM local time, which translates to 2:30 PM IST for viewers in India. India’s contingent will be led by trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, who won two gold medals and a silver during a memorable campaign and has been named the women’s flag-bearer. The ceremony will feature the traditional closing proceedings and parade of athletes, alongside a pre-ceremony programme featuring Japanese performers. Indian viewers can watch the event live on Sony Sports Network and stream it on Sony LIV.

LIVE UPDATES

4 Oct 2026, 02:54:14 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Indian Contingent Is Here! The Indian contingent is now making its way into the stadium, with the Chinese athletes following close behind. India are wrapping up their Aichi-Nagoya campaign in fourth place, having collected 85 medals overall.

4 Oct 2026, 02:47:19 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Athletes March In And here comes the athletes’ parade. The contingents are beginning to enter the stadium, with athletes from across Asia making their way towards the centre stage. The energy is infectious as they wave, smile and celebrate together, soaking up the final moments of the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The host nation’s Japan flag is the final one to enter the stadium, completing the colourful parade.

4 Oct 2026, 02:43:31 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Neeru Dhanda Is Here! Neeru Dhanda is here with the tricolour as athletes and volunteers dressed in traditional Japanese attire make their way into the stadium, carrying the national flags of the participating countries.

4 Oct 2026, 02:42:33 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: One Asia theme The ceremony’s central theme is One Asia, with athletes now walking in with their national flags as the celebrations focus on unity across the continent. Parkour performers are onstage, while laser lights sweep across the stadium.

4 Oct 2026, 02:38:08 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Japanese Self-Defence Forces Take The Stage With National Flag Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, along with OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, are in attendance as the closing ceremony gets underway. Members of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces have also taken the stage with the Japanese flag, with the national anthem set to be played shortly.

4 Oct 2026, 02:30:59 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: We Are Underway! The closing ceremony is here, bringing the Aichi-Nagoya Games to their final chapter. For one last time, athletes, support staff, volunteers and fans have come together inside the stadium. At the centre of it all stands the stage, while the Asian Games flame continues to burn brightly as the celebrations begin.

4 Oct 2026, 02:02:56 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: India's Flag-Bearer - Neeru Dhanda Neeru Dhanda scripts a monumental chapter in Indian sports, becoming the FIRST Indian woman ever to win the GOLD medal in the Women’s Trap individual event at the Asian Games!



Watch the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV.… pic.twitter.com/0wCN7xHiQu — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) September 29, 2026

4 Oct 2026, 01:36:42 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: India Final Medal Tally Rank NOC Code Country / Territory Gold Silver Bronze Total 1 CHN People's Republic of China 169 89 83 341 2 JPN Japan 83 95 91 269 3 KOR Republic of Korea 39 43 68 150 4 IND India 21 27 37 85 5 UZB Uzbekistan 21 25 24 70 6 IRI Islamic Republic of Iran 19 18 15 52 7 THA Thailand 18 13 21 52 8 KAZ Kazakhstan 12 24 48 84 9 HKG Hong Kong, China 11 19 24 54 10 BRN Bahrain 11 5 6 22 11 MAS Malaysia 9 7 16 32 12 PRK Democratic People's Republic of Korea 7 13 9 29 13 UAE United Arab Emirates 7 5 1 13 14 QAT Qatar 6 6 6 18 15 TPE Chinese Taipei 5 17 33 55 16 INA Indonesia 5 11 23 39 17 PHI Philippines 4 9 16 29 18 KSA Saudi Arabia 4 3 10 17 19 KUW Kuwait 4 1 4 9 20 VIE Vietnam 3 3 19 25 21 SGP Singapore 2 9 7 18 22 TJK Tajikistan 2 5 9 16 23 JOR Jordan 2 3 6 11 24 MYA Myanmar 2 1 2 5 25 MAC Macao, China 1 4 1 6 26 KGZ Kyrgyzstan 1 3 10 14 27 MGL Mongolia 1 1 13 15 28 SRI Sri Lanka 1 1 1 3 29 PAK Pakistan 0 2 8 10 30 IRQ Iraq 0 2 3 5 31 TKM Turkmenistan 0 2 0 2 32 AFG Afghanistan 0 1 2 3 32 LBN Lebanon 0 1 2 3 34 OMA Oman 0 1 1 2 35 CAM Cambodia 0 0 4 4 36 NEP Nepal 0 0 2 2 37 BAN Bangladesh 0 0 1 1 37 BRU Brunei Darussalam 0 0 1 1 37 LAO Lao People's Democratic Republic 0 0 1 1 37 SYR Syrian Arab Republic 0 0 1 1

4 Oct 2026, 01:11:16 pm IST Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Streaming Info The Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.