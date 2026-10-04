Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Indian Contingent Is Here!
The Indian contingent is now making its way into the stadium, with the Chinese athletes following close behind. India are wrapping up their Aichi-Nagoya campaign in fourth place, having collected 85 medals overall.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Athletes March In
And here comes the athletes’ parade. The contingents are beginning to enter the stadium, with athletes from across Asia making their way towards the centre stage.
The energy is infectious as they wave, smile and celebrate together, soaking up the final moments of the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The host nation’s Japan flag is the final one to enter the stadium, completing the colourful parade.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Neeru Dhanda Is Here!
Neeru Dhanda is here with the tricolour as athletes and volunteers dressed in traditional Japanese attire make their way into the stadium, carrying the national flags of the participating countries.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: One Asia theme
The ceremony’s central theme is One Asia, with athletes now walking in with their national flags as the celebrations focus on unity across the continent. Parkour performers are onstage, while laser lights sweep across the stadium.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Japanese Self-Defence Forces Take The Stage With National Flag
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, along with OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, are in attendance as the closing ceremony gets underway. Members of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces have also taken the stage with the Japanese flag, with the national anthem set to be played shortly.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: We Are Underway!
The closing ceremony is here, bringing the Aichi-Nagoya Games to their final chapter. For one last time, athletes, support staff, volunteers and fans have come together inside the stadium. At the centre of it all stands the stage, while the Asian Games flame continues to burn brightly as the celebrations begin.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: India's Flag-Bearer - Neeru Dhanda
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: India Final Medal Tally
|Rank
|NOC Code
|Country / Territory
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|Total
|1
|CHN
|People's Republic of China
|169
|89
|83
|341
|2
|JPN
|Japan
|83
|95
|91
|269
|3
|KOR
|Republic of Korea
|39
|43
|68
|150
|4
|IND
|India
|21
|27
|37
|85
|5
|UZB
|Uzbekistan
|21
|25
|24
|70
|6
|IRI
|Islamic Republic of Iran
|19
|18
|15
|52
|7
|THA
|Thailand
|18
|13
|21
|52
|8
|KAZ
|Kazakhstan
|12
|24
|48
|84
|9
|HKG
|Hong Kong, China
|11
|19
|24
|54
|10
|BRN
|Bahrain
|11
|5
|6
|22
|11
|MAS
|Malaysia
|9
|7
|16
|32
|12
|PRK
|Democratic People's Republic of Korea
|7
|13
|9
|29
|13
|UAE
|United Arab Emirates
|7
|5
|1
|13
|14
|QAT
|Qatar
|6
|6
|6
|18
|15
|TPE
|Chinese Taipei
|5
|17
|33
|55
|16
|INA
|Indonesia
|5
|11
|23
|39
|17
|PHI
|Philippines
|4
|9
|16
|29
|18
|KSA
|Saudi Arabia
|4
|3
|10
|17
|19
|KUW
|Kuwait
|4
|1
|4
|9
|20
|VIE
|Vietnam
|3
|3
|19
|25
|21
|SGP
|Singapore
|2
|9
|7
|18
|22
|TJK
|Tajikistan
|2
|5
|9
|16
|23
|JOR
|Jordan
|2
|3
|6
|11
|24
|MYA
|Myanmar
|2
|1
|2
|5
|25
|MAC
|Macao, China
|1
|4
|1
|6
|26
|KGZ
|Kyrgyzstan
|1
|3
|10
|14
|27
|MGL
|Mongolia
|1
|1
|13
|15
|28
|SRI
|Sri Lanka
|1
|1
|1
|3
|29
|PAK
|Pakistan
|0
|2
|8
|10
|30
|IRQ
|Iraq
|0
|2
|3
|5
|31
|TKM
|Turkmenistan
|0
|2
|0
|2
|32
|AFG
|Afghanistan
|0
|1
|2
|3
|32
|LBN
|Lebanon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|34
|OMA
|Oman
|0
|1
|1
|2
|35
|CAM
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|4
|4
|36
|NEP
|Nepal
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|BAN
|Bangladesh
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|BRU
|Brunei Darussalam
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|LAO
|Lao People's Democratic Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
|37
|SYR
|Syrian Arab Republic
|0
|0
|1
|1
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Streaming Info
The Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Greetings!
Today marks the final day of the Asian Games, and we are back with one last blog from Aichi-Nagoya. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the closing ceremony as the Games come to an end.