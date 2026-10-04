Asian Games Closing Ceremony LIVE: Neeru Dhanda Carries Tricolour Into Stadium

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
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Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Follow all the latest updates as Aichi-Nagoya Games draw to a close, with India’s medal-winning athletes joining the grand finale in Nagoya

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Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates
Indian athletes react as they walk into the stadium during the opening ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: The Asian Games 2026 will draw to a close on Sunday, October 4, with the closing ceremony set to bring the 16-day sporting extravaganza in Aichi-Nagoya to an end. The ceremony will be held at the Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium from 6 PM local time, which translates to 2:30 PM IST for viewers in India. India’s contingent will be led by trap shooter Neeru Dhanda, who won two gold medals and a silver during a memorable campaign and has been named the women’s flag-bearer. The ceremony will feature the traditional closing proceedings and parade of athletes, alongside a pre-ceremony programme featuring Japanese performers. Indian viewers can watch the event live on Sony Sports Network and stream it on Sony LIV.
LIVE UPDATES

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Indian Contingent Is Here!

The Indian contingent is now making its way into the stadium, with the Chinese athletes following close behind. India are wrapping up their Aichi-Nagoya campaign in fourth place, having collected 85 medals overall.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Athletes March In

And here comes the athletes’ parade. The contingents are beginning to enter the stadium, with athletes from across Asia making their way towards the centre stage.

The energy is infectious as they wave, smile and celebrate together, soaking up the final moments of the Aichi-Nagoya Games. The host nation’s Japan flag is the final one to enter the stadium, completing the colourful parade.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Neeru Dhanda Is Here!

Neeru Dhanda is here with the tricolour as athletes and volunteers dressed in traditional Japanese attire make their way into the stadium, carrying the national flags of the participating countries.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: One Asia theme

The ceremony’s central theme is One Asia, with athletes now walking in with their national flags as the celebrations focus on unity across the continent. Parkour performers are onstage, while laser lights sweep across the stadium.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Japanese Self-Defence Forces Take The Stage With National Flag

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, along with OCA President Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, are in attendance as the closing ceremony gets underway. Members of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces have also taken the stage with the Japanese flag, with the national anthem set to be played shortly.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: We Are Underway!

The closing ceremony is here, bringing the Aichi-Nagoya Games to their final chapter. For one last time, athletes, support staff, volunteers and fans have come together inside the stadium. At the centre of it all stands the stage, while the Asian Games flame continues to burn brightly as the celebrations begin.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: India's Flag-Bearer - Neeru Dhanda

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: India Final Medal Tally

RankNOC CodeCountry / TerritoryGoldSilverBronzeTotal
1CHNPeople's Republic of China1698983341
2JPNJapan839591269
3KORRepublic of Korea394368150
4INDIndia21273785
5UZBUzbekistan21252470
6IRIIslamic Republic of Iran19181552
7THAThailand18132152
8KAZKazakhstan12244884
9HKGHong Kong, China11192454
10BRNBahrain115622
11MASMalaysia971632
12PRKDemocratic People's Republic of Korea713929
13UAEUnited Arab Emirates75113
14QATQatar66618
15TPEChinese Taipei5173355
16INAIndonesia5112339
17PHIPhilippines491629
18KSASaudi Arabia431017
19KUWKuwait4149
20VIEVietnam331925
21SGPSingapore29718
22TJKTajikistan25916
23JORJordan23611
24MYAMyanmar2125
25MACMacao, China1416
26KGZKyrgyzstan131014
27MGLMongolia111315
28SRISri Lanka1113
29PAKPakistan02810
30IRQIraq0235
31TKMTurkmenistan0202
32AFGAfghanistan0123
32LBNLebanon0123
34OMAOman0112
35CAMCambodia0044
36NEPNepal0022
37BANBangladesh0011
37BRUBrunei Darussalam0011
37LAOLao People's Democratic Republic0011
37SYRSyrian Arab Republic0011

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Streaming Info

The Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network and streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

Asian Games 2026 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Greetings!

Today marks the final day of the Asian Games, and we are back with one last blog from Aichi-Nagoya. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the closing ceremony as the Games come to an end.

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