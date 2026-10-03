Two Tremors Hit Maharashtra's Hingoli Within Hours, No Casualties Reported

Two consecutive tremors measuring 3.3 and 4.5 in magnitude struck Maharashtra's Hingoli district within hours of each other, accompanied by rumbling sounds.
The seismic events triggered brief panic among residents in areas like Aundha Nagnath tehsil, though no casualties or property damage were reported.
Local administration urged citizens to stay calm and alert, noting that the region has occasionally experienced similar seismic activity.
Two mild tremors rocked parts of Maharashtra's Hingoli district within hours of each other on Saturday morning, triggering panic among residents, officials said.
A tremor of 3.3 magnitude, accompanied by a rumbling sound, was first recorded around 7.46 am, with its epicentre at a depth of 7 km, in Gadhala village of Aundha Nagnath tehsil, the district disaster management cell said.
This was followed by a stronger jolt of 4.5 magnitude two hours later, which was experienced in multiple parts of the district, officials said.
Villagers from Pimpaldari and adjacent areas in Aundha Nagnath tehsil said they experienced a rumbling sound for a few minutes before the second tremor.
The tremors caused brief concern among residents, but no casualties or property damage were reported, they said.
Earlier on October 1, the adjoining Pangra Shinde village had experienced a similar rumbling.
The area has been experiencing seismic activities at intervals for the past six years. It had witnessed major tremors of 4.6 and 3.5 magnitude on July 9 and July 11 this year, which reportedly caused cracks in some houses. Meanwhile, the administration has asked people not to panic and to stay alert.