Review Of ‘Goodbye, Amma: Grief with Grace’

As the narrative moves through her ninety-four-year-old mother’s illness and state of bedridden-ness, Gopalakrishnan simultaneously moves through the emotions that assail her as a caretaker. They are not static but a shifting mosaic that changes with frightening speed and intensity. Sometimes, these emotions pool; other times, they burst. After all, nothing prepares you to see your mother suffering in this manner. Yet, both the narrator and the narrative are willing to sit with the discomfort, and the writing is deliberately variable, marked by floundering and sudden, adrenalised bursts. If the writer’s anxiety is contagious and catches readers in its swell of uncertainty, it also teaches us to nurture parts of ourselves.