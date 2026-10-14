Somewhere Between Death And Grief: Review Of ‘And I Am The Arrow’

Breaking from life’s conventional rhythm carries its own dangers; yet one thing remains certain: a fleeting moment when suppressed desires are fulfilled. Pia Ghosh-Roy’s novel’s title ‘And I Am the Arrow’ gestures toward this by alluding to a poem by Sylvia Plath. Sylvia draws strength from natural force embodying the role of a fierce and fervent “arrow”, but the force that empowers her also threatens her own sense of self. Her arrow flies free of human restraint, answering to her own drive. In Ghosh-Roy's novel, And I Am the Arrow (Pan MacMillan India), no one flies alone. This is a layered, immersive, eccentric tale of three generations of women and a ghost of a man speaking from the afterlife, spanning New York, London, and returning to Calcutta. It follows a family burdened with grief, longing, and mystery. It also explores the question of what happens to a human connection when empathy and love give way to apathy and hostility. And how conformity under difficult circumstances can linger as a curse across generations.