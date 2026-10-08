India 0-3 Russia Women Football Live Score, FIFA Friendly 2026: Sangita Bafore Comes Off

India vs Russia Women Football LIVE: Check real-time updates of the IND vs RUS high profile friendly match at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on October 08

IND vs RUS Women LIVE: The first half of the international friendly match between the Indian Women's Team (Blue Tigresses) and Russia at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata unfolded as a tough tactical battle, showcasing a disciplined and gritty defensive performance by the hosts against a formidable opponent. Ranked significantly higher on the global stage, Russia naturally dominated possession and asserted territorial control from the opening whistle, leveraging their physical stature and international experience against a youthful Indian squad under head coach Crispin Chettri. Setting up in a compact and organized defensive block, the 69th-ranked Blue Tigresses successfully frustrated the visitors for a major portion of the half, cutting off passing lanes and tracking runners to neutralize sustained attacking build-ups. As the pressure mounted towards the latter stages of the period, Russia's persistence finally paid off. Capitalizing on a tight sequence inside the penalty box, Iana Sheina broke the deadlock for the visitors, using her strength to hold off an Indian marker before slotting a precise finish past the goalkeeper into the bottom corner.India managed occasional defensive clearances and attempted to launch quick transitions through players like Renu and Lynda Kom, but struggled to carve out clear-cut scoring chances against a tight Russian backline. The first half ultimately ended with Russia holding a hard-earned 1-0 advantage, leaving the young Indian team with valuable lessons in endurance heading into the break.Get India Women vs Russia Women Live updates with us.

LIVE UPDATES

8 Oct 2026, 07:44:13 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: 70'| IND 0-3 RUS | Russia continue to pile up goals now and it feels like India's resistance has collapsed. Tired legs and slippery conditions lead to errors in the box and the substitute Kira once again, uses it to her advantage to make her shot find way through Monalisha Devi into the net. Crispin Chhetri makes a flurry of changes after considering the third.

8 Oct 2026, 07:35:14 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: 60'| IND 0-2 RUS | The relentless pressure finally makes India break. Captain Smirnova makes a long ranger attempt and the ball bubbles off the wet Kishore Bharati Krirangan surface, causing Monalisha Devi to parry it instead of catch it. Substitute Kira makes the most of the chance and puts the ball in. A comeback would be very tough for India now.

8 Oct 2026, 07:29:58 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: 55'| IND 0-1 RUS | India have their back against the walls in the first ten minutes of the second half. It has been raining cats and dogs and Russia has been able to pin them down. Monalisha Devi has not allowed them to concede any more. While Natalia and Kira have missed attempts narrowly. India will have to do something to break this pressure.

8 Oct 2026, 07:03:18 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: Half-Time'| IND 0-1 RUS | That's the half-time whistle and India go to the dressing room trailing by a goal. It was the brilliance of Iana Sheina that made them concede it, otherwise, they have defended well with Monalisha Devi at goal. The half had seen chances for Blue Tigresses as well as Malvika had a tap in chance and later in the half, Lynda Kom could have found a goal as well. Crispin Chhetri will still aim for a comeback in second half.

8 Oct 2026, 06:57:36 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: 40'| IND 0-1 RUS | Russia finally find their first goal as the pressure gives. Iana Sheina shows her immaculate strength to hold off an Indian defender and then find the bottom left corner with a well-placed finish. Sheina has been one of the big threats for India on the day and she was the one who broke the resistance of Monalisha Devi.

8 Oct 2026, 06:47:00 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: 30'| IND 0-0 RUS | India almost found a moment that could give them a goal. Malvika had a ball kindly drop for her for a tap in, but the Russian goalkeeper charged out and dealt with the situation well. India had their moments and so did Russia as they push hard now with the team up to a 2-4-4 formation looking for goal. Monalisha Devi has been solid.

8 Oct 2026, 06:36:12 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: 20'| IND 0-0 RUS | Much better ten minutes from India. They have found a bit of possession and Malvika was able to earn a corner from the right side as well. India has been seeing a bit of the ball and Crispin Chhetri has made it clear that his side will not play safe football. Monalisha Devi has been clinical so far at goal.

8 Oct 2026, 06:25:26 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: 10'| IND 0-0 RUS | Indian defenders miss a cross from the right side, Iana Sheina receives it, brings it into her right foot and curls in a shot, which narrowly misses the goal. Russia have been the dominant side in the first ten minutes and India have only been defending deep.

8 Oct 2026, 06:16:06 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: Kick-Off Match is underway at the Kishore Bharati Stadium. Russia in their all-red kit and are attacking from right to left. India are in their all-blue kit and are building up fromt left to right. Russia are in front foot immediately after kick-off.

8 Oct 2026, 05:44:58 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: Starting XIs Of Both Sides India vs Russia Starting XI AIFF

8 Oct 2026, 05:35:11 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: Selection Challenges India have not had a full pool to pick from. Preparations have been affected by the unavailability of some players because of club commitments. East Bengal’s participation in the AFC Women’s Champions League is one reason for those absences. The Indian Women’s League has also limited availability.

8 Oct 2026, 05:18:23 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: Live Streaming Details Fans looking to catch the international friendly between the Indian Women's Team (Blue Tigresses) and Russia can watch the action live via free digital streaming on the official Indian Football YouTube channel. Please note that there will be no live television telecast for the match in India, as traditional TV broadcasters are not carrying the fixture; supporters can tune directly into YouTube to follow the historic encounter live.

8 Oct 2026, 05:07:43 pm IST India Vs Russia Women Football Live Score: High Ranked Challenge India are ranked 69th in the world. Russia are 27th. Russia have won both previous meetings between the sides—by 8-0 in 2021 and 2-0 in Sharjah in February last year.