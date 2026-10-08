India women play Russia in the first of two international friendlies in Kolkata on Thursday
Crispin Chettri is using the matches to prepare for next year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup
India are ranked 69th while Russia are ranked 27th and have won both previous meetings
India’s women’s team meets 27th-ranked Russia in Kolkata on Thursday in the opening game of two friendlies, with the Blue Tigresses starting work for next year’s AFC Women’s Asian Cup. NDTV Profit reported that the fixture brings a young India squad up against a side ranked higher as preparations begin.
India are ranked 69th in the world. Russia are 27th. Russia have won both previous meetings between the sides—by 8-0 in 2021 and 2-0 in Sharjah in February last year.
This is India’s first international outing since they won their sixth SAFF Women’s Championship title in June. The two matches against Russia come as Chettri starts shaping his squad for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup.
Chettri wants these games to harden a young group. He is giving international minutes to players coming through the system as India prepare for the Asian Cup, and he said on the eve of the match, “If you want to do good in the Asian Cup, then we have to start building right now,” Chettri said.
India’s squad has an average age of 23. Several players have moved up from the Under-20 setup as the team begins a longer build towards next year’s tournament.
Goalkeeper Nandini and winger Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam are among the players aiming to stand out at senior level.
Forward Renu returns after recovering from injury.
Lynda Kom Serto and Malavika P are also in contention for bigger roles.
India have not had every player available. Club duties have disrupted their build-up, leaving Chettri without a complete squad for the friendlies.
East Bengal’s participation in the AFC Women’s Champions League is one reason for those absences. The Indian Women’s League has also limited availability.
Chettri sees an opening in that disruption. “Maybe this could be a blessing for the upcoming players to show their character,” Chettri said.
All You Need To Know About India Vs Russia FIFA International Friendly Match
When and Where Will the India Vs Russia FIFA International Friendly Match Take Place?
The FIFA international friendly match between India Vs Russia will be played at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday, October 08.
What Time Will India Vs Russia Fifa International Friendly Match Begin?
The FIFA international friendly match between India and Russia is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India Vs Russia FIFA International Friendly Match?
The FIFA international friendly match between India Vs Brazil will not be telecast live on the television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India Vs Brazil FIFA International Friendly Match Online in India?
The FIFA international friendly match between India Vs Russia will be streamed live in India on the Indian Football YouTube channel from 6:00 PM onwards.