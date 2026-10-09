India Vs Russia Women's Friendly 2026 In Pics: Blue Tigresses Suffer 4-0 Defeat At Kishore Bharati Krirangan

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India suffered a 4-0 defeat to higher-ranked Russia in the first of two women’s international friendlies at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. Iana Sheina opened the scoring in the 41st minute before substitute Kira Petukhova struck twice in the second half, in the 60th and 65th minutes, with Iana Svistunova adding a fourth in the 81st minute. Goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem made several saves as India, ranked 69th, resisted Russia’s pressure in the first half, but struggled after the break amid heavy rain. Head coach Crispin Chettri handed senior international debuts to six players as India fielded an experimental squad amid an off-field dispute over player releases. The Blue Tigresses will look to bounce back when the teams meet again on Sunday.

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India Vs Russia Women's Friendly 2026
India's players congratulate Russia's players for winning the FIFA international friendly women's football match, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Russia vs India Womens Friendly 2026
Russia's players celebrate after winning the FIFA international friendly women's football match against India, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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International Friendly Soccer Match: India vs Russia
Russia's Yana Sheina, 16, celebrates a goal during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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International Friendly Soccer Match: Russia vs India
India's Lynda Kom Serto, 9, passes the ball during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Womens International Friendly Soccer Match: India vs Russia
Russia's Polina Iukliaeva, 18, shoots the ball during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Womens International Friendly Soccer Match: Russia vs India
India's goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem saves a goal during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Russia International Friendly Soccer Match
Players of India and Russia vie for the ball during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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Russia vs India International Friendly Soccer Match
Players of India and Russia vie for the ball during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
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India vs Russia Womens International Friendly Soccer Match
Players of India and Russia vie for the ball during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
9/9
Russia vs India Womens International Friendly Soccer Match
Russia's Iana Svistunova, 17, moves ahead with the ball during a FIFA international friendly women's football match between India and Russia, at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

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