India Vs Russia Women's Friendly 2026 In Pics: Blue Tigresses Suffer 4-0 Defeat At Kishore Bharati Krirangan

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 9 October 2026 7:05 pm

India suffered a 4-0 defeat to higher-ranked Russia in the first of two women’s international friendlies at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Thursday. Iana Sheina opened the scoring in the 41st minute before substitute Kira Petukhova struck twice in the second half, in the 60th and 65th minutes, with Iana Svistunova adding a fourth in the 81st minute. Goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem made several saves as India, ranked 69th, resisted Russia’s pressure in the first half, but struggled after the break amid heavy rain. Head coach Crispin Chettri handed senior international debuts to six players as India fielded an experimental squad amid an off-field dispute over player releases. The Blue Tigresses will look to bounce back when the teams meet again on Sunday.