Adil Hussain Says Cinema Is His Protest, Slams Films For Objectifying Women

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Adil Hussain has criticised cinema’s portrayal of women, saying films contribute to the failure to teach men respect and challenge misogynistic attitudes

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Adil Hussain
Adil Hussain Slams Films For Objectifying Women Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Adil Hussain says cinema has contributed to the objectification of women.

  • The Reporting Live actor calls for greater accountability across society.

  • Parineeti Chopra plays an investigative journalist whose safety is threatened by corruption.

Actor Adil Hussain has criticised cinema’s role in objectifying women, arguing that films can reinforce attitudes that contribute to their treatment in society. In an exclusive interaction with Mid-Day, the actor discussed women’s safety, artistic responsibility and his upcoming project Reporting Live, which stars Parineeti Chopra as an investigative journalist confronting corruption.

Adil Hussain on actors and activism

Asked whether actors should remain apolitical, Hussain explained that he uses his work to express dissent rather than participate in street protests. He said, “Am I an activist? No. I practice art and use it to express myself in the best possible way. Reporting Live is my way of registering protest, not going to the street. I cannot take a placard. That's not my job.”

He also stressed that responsibility for social problems cannot be placed entirely on politicians or specific groups. “We are all part of it. While pointing fingers at them, I must also point a tiny finger towards myself,” adds Adil.

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Adil Hussain on cinema’s portrayal of women

Discussing the film industry’s influence on attitudes towards women, Hussain said that the way men see women treated at home and on screen can shape their understanding of respect. He argued that cinema has often reduced women to objects rather than portraying them as complete human beings.

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“They have seen how women are treated in their own house, and films don’t help at all. We have only fed them trash. Women are being shown as objects of desire and not as wholesome human beings.”

Why women’s safety remains a concern

Hussain also recalled witnessing women being stared at in public places in Mumbai. While expressing empathy for those responsible, he argued that society had failed to teach them better behaviour.

“I have seen people looking at my wife, white-skinned women friends from abroad, and I have empathy for those who do this because we haven’t taught them better,” he said, adding that he remained optimistic despite the slow pace of change.

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In Reporting Live, Parineeti Chopra plays a journalist whose safety is threatened as she investigates corruption. Hussain’s comments underline his belief that cinema must question harmful attitudes rather than reinforce them.

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