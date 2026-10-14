Tresoldi Hat-Trick Stuns Inter As Club Brugge Edge Seven-Goal Thriller In UEFA Champions League

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 5:09 pm

Inter Milan suffered a stunning 4-3 home defeat to Club Brugge in a chaotic seven-goal UEFA Champions League thriller at the San Siro. Nicolò Tresoldi delivered the performance of his career, netting a remarkable hat-trick for the Belgian side with goals in the 30th, 63rd, and 74th minutes. Despite Inter captain Lautaro Martínez scoring twice (44', 81') and substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny adding a late goal in stoppage time, a porous defensive structure allowed Romeo Vermant to extend Brugge's lead in the 87th minute, condemning the Nerazzurri to a shock upset.