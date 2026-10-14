Tresoldi Hat-Trick Stuns Inter As Club Brugge Edge Seven-Goal Thriller In UEFA Champions League

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Inter Milan suffered a stunning 4-3 home defeat to Club Brugge in a chaotic seven-goal UEFA Champions League thriller at the San Siro. Nicolò Tresoldi delivered the performance of his career, netting a remarkable hat-trick for the Belgian side with goals in the 30th, 63rd, and 74th minutes. Despite Inter captain Lautaro Martínez scoring twice (44', 81') and substitute Ange-Yoan Bonny adding a late goal in stoppage time, a porous defensive structure allowed Romeo Vermant to extend Brugge's lead in the 87th minute, condemning the Nerazzurri to a shock upset.

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Champions League: Inter Milan vs Club Brugge
Brugge's Freddie Potts, left, celebrates after winning the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Champions League: Club Brugge vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny gestures after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Club Brugge vs Inter Milan
Brugge's Romeo Vermant, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League: Inter Milan vs Club Brugge
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League: Club Brugge vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Francesco Pio Esposito, left, challenges for the ball with Brugge's Lee Han-beom during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Inter Milan vs Club Brugge
Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Club Brugge vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, left, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Champions League Soccer Match: Inter Milan vs Club Brugge
Brugge's Nicolo Tresoldi scores on a penalty kick his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Champions League Soccer Match: Club Brugge vs Inter Milan
Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, centre, challenges for the ball with Brugge's Hugo Vetlesen, left, and Brugge's Jorne Spileers during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Champions League Soccer: Inter Milan vs Club Brugge
Inter Milan's Andy Diouf , left, attempts a goal as Brugge's goalkeeper Yann Sommer saves during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Inter Milan and Club Brugge in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

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