‘They Have Spoilt His Confidence’: Gautam Gambhir Slammed For Benching Kuldeep Yadav In India Vs West Indies 3rd T20I

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Kris Srikkanth slams Gautam Gambhir and Co. for dropping Kuldeep Yadav after one expensive outing, raising concerns over the spinner’s confidence and India’s middle-order batting

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Kuldeep Yadav
India's Kuldeep Yadav bowls a delivery during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)
Summary of this article

  • Kris Srikkanth criticised Gautam Gambhir and Co. for dropping Kuldeep Yadav after his expensive second T20I outing

  • Srikkanth believes India have dented Kuldeep’s confidence by excluding him after one poor performance

  • The former India captain also questioned India’s middle-order batting and criticised the West Indies bowling attack

Former India captain Kris Srikkanth has criticised the Indian team management, led by head coach Gautam Gambhir, for dropping Kuldeep Yadav after his expensive outing in the second T20I against the West Indies. While acknowledging the emergence of young fast bowlers, Srikkanth questioned the decision to leave the experienced spinner out of the playing XI after just one difficult performance.

India bounced back from their disappointing defeat in Ranchi to win the third T20I in Indore by 14 runs. However, Kuldeep’s omission remained a talking point, with Srikkanth believing the decision could affect the left-arm wrist-spinner’s confidence.

Kris Srikkanth Questions Kuldeep Yadav’s Omission

Kuldeep had an impressive start to the five-match T20I series but struggled in the second match, conceding 53 runs in his four overs while taking one wicket. India subsequently dropped him for the third T20I, bringing in pacer Prince Yadav as they looked to strengthen their pace attack.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Srikkanth expressed concern over how the team management handled the spinner’s poor performance.

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Gautam Gambhir visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Sunday ahead of India’s third T20I against West Indies. - PTi/X
India's new head coach Gautam Gambhir with Hardik Pandya arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday evening. - Photo: Sri Lanka Cricket
West Indies' Roston Chase, second right, celebrate the wicket of India's captain Shubman Gill during the first one day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram, India, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026. - (AP Photo/ Rafiq Maqbool)
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“It is good to see Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav being developed and both are bowling well. How long can India keep relying only on Bumrah? But they have spoilt Kuldeep Yadav’s confidence," Srikkanth said.

“Because he was smashed in the second game, he was nowhere to be found for the third match," he added.

Srikkanth’s remarks highlight the challenge India face in balancing the development of young fast bowlers with the need to back established players through difficult performances.

India’s 14-Run Win Fails to Ease Srikkanth’s Concerns

India’s decision to bring in Prince Yadav paid off in the third T20I, as the hosts successfully defended 223 runs to take a 2-1 lead in the series. Nevertheless, Srikkanth was unhappy with India’s performance in the second match, when the team failed to defend a massive total of 249.

“There is no way India should have lost to this West Indies side after scoring 249 in the second T20I. West Indies are a terrible team. Just that, they have depth in batting," Srikkanth said.

He also criticised the visitors’ bowling attack, arguing that India should have capitalised on their weaknesses rather than allowing the contest to slip away.

“They have some power hitters, but their bowling is horrible. They are just managing with Roston Chase in the bowling department. Suddenly India’s middle-order looks shaky and it is boiling down to Abhishek Sharma having to score runs for them to win," Srikkanth added.

India Look to Seal the Series

India will now look to build on their victory and secure the five-match series. The emergence of Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav has offered encouraging signs for the pace attack, but Kuldeep’s situation raises questions about the team management’s approach to player selection.

With the fourth T20I scheduled in Hyderabad on October 14, India will have another opportunity to assess their bowling combination and address concerns about their middle-order batting. Whether Kuldeep returns to the playing XI remains a key talking point as the team prepares for the remaining matches.

The management must weigh the benefits of backing young pacers against the importance of maintaining confidence in an established spinner who can still play a crucial role in India’s T20I plans.

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