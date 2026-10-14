Arsenal Score Three In Eight Minutes To Sweep Aside Lille In UEFA Champions League 2026-27

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Arsenal continued their perfect start to the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase with a dominant 3-0 victory over LOSC Lille at the Emirates Stadium. After a tightly contested first half ended scoreless, Mikel Arteta's side exploded after the break, scoring three goals in a devastating eight-minute window. Jurriën Timber broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, before Eberechi Eze doubled the lead in the 67th minute, and substitute Bukayo Saka capped off the win with a clinical strike in the 71st minute. The win reinforces Arsenal's elite European form.

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Champions League: Arsenal vs Lille
Lille's Olivier Giroud, left, talks to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka after the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Champions League: Lille vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka scores thrid goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber shoots by Lille's Nathan Ngoy during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Lille vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Eberechi Eze celebrates after scoring second goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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UEFA Champions League: Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa, left, and Lille's Ayase Ueda jump for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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UEFA Champions League: Lille vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber scores first goal during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa, left, and Lille's Hakon Haraldsson jump for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Lille vs Arsenal
Arsenal's Ezri Konsa, left, and Lille's Hakon Haraldsson fight for the ball during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Champions League Soccer Match: Arsenal vs Lille
Arsenal's Jurrien Timber shoots by Lille's Nathan Ngoy during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Champions League Soccer Match: Lille vs Arsenal
Lille's Romain Perraud blocks Arsenal's Noni Madueke during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
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Britain Champions League Soccer: Arsenal vs Lille
Lille's Nabil Bentaleb passes the ball in front of Arsenal's Bruno Guimaraes during the UEFA Champions League soccer match between Arsenal and Lille in London, Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

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