Arsenal Score Three In Eight Minutes To Sweep Aside Lille In UEFA Champions League 2026-27

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 14 October 2026 5:40 pm

Arsenal continued their perfect start to the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League league phase with a dominant 3-0 victory over LOSC Lille at the Emirates Stadium. After a tightly contested first half ended scoreless, Mikel Arteta's side exploded after the break, scoring three goals in a devastating eight-minute window. Jurriën Timber broke the deadlock in the 64th minute, before Eberechi Eze doubled the lead in the 67th minute, and substitute Bukayo Saka capped off the win with a clinical strike in the 71st minute. The win reinforces Arsenal's elite European form.