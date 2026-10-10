Akhilesh Yadav Backs CJP’s ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ Protest, Warns BJP Against Blocking Demonstrators

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has backed the CJP’s ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ protest.
The protest demands Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
Delhi Police has imposed heightened security, with extensive personnel deployment, barricades, Metro restrictions.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday backed the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) planned protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and warned the BJP government that attempts to restrict dissent would prove counterproductive.
In a post on X, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said young people would unite in the national capital despite the restrictions imposed ahead of the demonstration.
“It won't stop for anyone's obstruction. Now, the nation will unite in Delhi! We stand with the youthful energy of the nation,” Yadav wrote. He added that if the government tried to stop people through the use of state power, it would be making “an even greater mistake”.
“‘Jantar-Mantar’ is no longer just a place's name; it has become a symbol of a new consciousness and awakening. If the government stops the protesters, then Jantar-Mantar will spring up everywhere in the country,” he said.
The CJP-led demonstration, dubbed ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’, seeks accountability over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and Kumar’s resignation. Delhi Police has denied permission for the protest, citing procedural requirements and concerns over public order and safety.
Opposition Parties Differ Over Participation
Yadav’s support comes as opposition parties take different positions on joining the protest. The Congress, an ally of the Samajwadi Party, is not participating, while the Aam Aadmi Party and Left parties have expressed support for the movement and are expected to join the demonstration.
The protest follows allegations by opposition parties of irregularities in the revision of electoral rolls. The Election Commission and the BJP have rejected allegations of wrongdoing.
The CJP’s earlier protest in Delhi in June and July focused on the NEET-UG paper leak and demanded the resignation of then Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan. That demonstration escalated into clashes, prompting police action.
Heavy Security Across Delhi Ahead Of Protest
Delhi Police has mounted a large security operation ahead of Saturday’s demonstration, with more than 35,000 police and paramilitary personnel deployed across the Capital, according to reports. Barricades have been erected at key locations and border crossings, while several protesters have been detained.
Authorities have also restricted access at several Metro stations and suspended mobile internet services within a four-kilometre radius of the Janpath-Kartavya Path crossing from 10 pm on Friday to 10 pm on Saturday. The measures are intended to prevent unauthorised gatherings and maintain law and order.
The Union home secretary has directed states and Union Territories to coordinate with Delhi Police and take steps to maintain public order amid the planned mobilisation.
Despite the denial of permission and the security restrictions, CJP leaders have said they intend to proceed with the protest, arguing that citizens must be able to express dissent through peaceful democratic means.