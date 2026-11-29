After the delimitation package fell 54 votes short in April, the BJP secured support from the DMK, NCP(SP), YSRCP and BRS through eight months of negotiations and political concessions.
The revised proposal guarantees every state a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats.
The DMK's fallout with Congress in Tamil Nadu and Sharad Pawar's decision to support the Bills have exposed divisions within the INDIA bloc.
The Narendra Modi government appears to have turned around the political arithmetic on delimitation, winning the support of parties that had helped defeat its constitutional amendment package in April. The DMK, along with two other southern parties, YSRCP and BRS, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar), which opposed the Centre's earlier proposal, are now set to back the revised bills.
The turnaround follows eight months of negotiations, political realignments and concessions. While the BJP addressed the DMK and the other southern parties concerns over South India’s parliamentary representation, it simultaneously kept channels open with NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
The delimitation package had fallen 54 votes short in April, marking the first defeat of a government bill in Parliament during the Modi government's 12-year tenure.
DMK's Opposition Softens After Election Setback
The DMK's resistance to delimitation was rooted in concerns that a population-based redistribution of Lok Sabha seats could reduce Tamil Nadu's relative representation. The party argued that states which had successfully controlled population growth should not be penalised.
The BJP had begun reaching out to the DMK nearly a year before the revised legislation was introduced, NDTV reported. However, with the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections approaching, the party was unwilling to risk a political backlash by supporting the proposal.
In February, then Chief Minister MK Stalin pushed an Assembly resolution opposing delimitation. On April 16, he burned a copy of the proposed legislation, describing it as a "black law".
The political circumstances changed after the Assembly election. The DMK won just 54 of the state's 234 seats, finishing behind actor C Joseph Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as the single-largest party with 108 seats.
The party also sought separate seating arrangements for its MPs in Parliament. In a May 7 letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, DMK parliamentary party leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi cited the end of the alliance with Congress. The request has since been approved.
The BJP saw an opportunity to reopen negotiations with the DMK amid these changing political circumstances.
Legislative Concessions Helped Break The Deadlock
The Centre's efforts were not limited to negotiations over delimitation. According to NDTV, the government also recalibrated its legislative agenda during the Monsoon Session in July.
Before the session, the government had planned to push several contentious bills, including One Nation, One Election, the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill and legislation providing for the removal of a prime minister, chief minister or minister jailed for 30 consecutive days. It had also intended to introduce amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), which regulates foreign funding received by NGOs.
The DMK and NCP(SP) had opposed these proposals, particularly the DMK's objections to the FCRA amendments.
However, the government extended the tenure of the Joint Parliamentary Committees examining the first three bills. The proposed FCRA amendments were also referred to a JPC instead of being pushed through immediately.
Sources cited by NDTV said the government's decision to hold back on the contentious legislation was part of a broader understanding aimed at securing the two parties' support for delimitation.
The breakthrough came with the Union Cabinet's November 27 decision to approve a revised legislative package incorporating the DMK's principal demands.
Under the proposal, every state will receive a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats while its relative share of parliamentary representation will be maintained for another 25 years, until 2051.
With southern representation in the current proportion secured, the YSRCP from Andhra Pradesh and the BRS from Telangana also came around. This meant that the one place where the fiercest opposition against delimitation was expected, South India, now has 8 parties supporting the legislation. 5 of them were NDA partners while negotiations brought around the other three.
Sharad Pawar's NCP: Support Without A Merger
The BJP's engagement with NCP(SP) followed a different route. Led by Sharad Pawar, the party is part of the INDIA bloc, while the rival NCP faction led by Sunetra Pawar is aligned with the BJP-led Mahayuti government in Maharashtra.
The BJP had initially explored merging the two NCP factions, which would have brought Sharad Pawar and his eight Lok Sabha MPs into the NDA. However, the proposal faced resistance from Sunetra Pawar and her son Parth Pawar.
Sunetra Pawar, who took over as NCP chief following the death of her husband Ajit Pawar in January, reportedly opposed the merger but was open to the Sharad Pawar-led faction joining the NDA as a separate party, NDTV reported.
During the Monsoon Session, Pawar and all eight of his party's Lok Sabha MPs met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House on August 10. The meeting was officially focused on Maharashtra's drought situation but acquired political significance amid speculation over the NCP(SP)'s possible support for delimitation..
On November 27, NCP(SP) leader Jitendra Awhad announced that Sharad Pawar had decided to support the delimitation legislation, provided it guaranteed a uniform 50 per cent increase in Lok Sabha seats across states.
However, the party's support for the bill should not automatically be interpreted as a decision to join the NDA, though their political future in the opposition block can certainly be questioned.