Netflix Cancels David Fincher's Highly Anticipated Squid Game American Spin-Off; Here's Why It's Shelved

Netflix has shelved the English-language Squid Game spin-off, tentatively titled Heckler, which was to be directed by David Fincher.
Screenwriter Dennis Kelly, known for Utopia, was attached to the project before it lost momentum due to leadership changes and scheduling conflicts.
The streaming giant has shifted its strategy from a single American series to developing localized Squid Game adaptations in France and Norway.
Netflix has cancelled the English-language spin-off of Squid Game directed by David Fincher. The project, tentatively titled Heckler, is no longer in development.
The adaptation was initially meant to become an integral part of Netflix's plan to develop the Squid Game universe worldwide. Dennis Kelly, creator of Utopia, was attached as the screenwriter for the series. He previously collaborated with Fincher on an unmaterialised HBO project.
Why was David Fincher's Squid Game cancelled?
The spin-off gradually lost momentum. Changes in Netflix leadership, Fincher's busy schedule and shifts in the streamer's strategy for the Squid Game universe contributed to shelving the series, according to The Playlist.
Netflix has shifted its strategy away from producing a single massive American series. The streaming platform is now planning to develop localised versions of Squid Game for different nations. Proposals are currently in place for adaptations in France and Norway.
Meanwhile, Fincher is busy with major film projects. He recently wrapped up directing The Adventures of Cliff Booth, a sequel to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. It is written by Quentin Tarantino and stars Brad Pitt. The movie is slated for a December release.
The cancellation reframes the surprise cameo by Cate Blanchett in the 2025 Squid Game finale. She appeared as an American recruiter based in Los Angeles, working for the Front Man, played by Lee Byung Hun.
Series creator Hwang Dong Hyuk explained her casting choice in an interview with Tudum.
"I thought having a woman as a recruiter would be more dramatic and intriguing. And as for why Cate Blanchett, she's just the best, with unmatched charisma. Who doesn't love her?" Hwang told Tudum.
Hwang consistently denied connections between the cameo and the spin-off. Blanchett was open to returning to the franchise. However, she was never officially linked to Heckler.