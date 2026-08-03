Vishwesh Negi Appointed India's Next Envoy To Iran Amid West Asia Tensions

Senior IFS officer Vishwesh Negi has been appointed India's next Ambassador to Iran
Negi currently serves as Joint Secretary handling the Indo-Pacific Division in the Ministry of External Affairs
His appointment comes amid heightened geopolitical tensions in West Asia and renewed diplomatic engagement with Tehran
Senior diplomat Vishwesh Negi, a 2002-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, has been appointed as India's next Ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Monday.
Negi, who is currently serving as Joint Secretary (Indo-Pacific Division) in the MEA, is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the ministry said in an official statement.
The appointment comes as India closely monitors developments in West Asia following months of conflict between the United States and Iran, which disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and raised concerns over regional stability, energy supplies and the safety of Indian nationals and commercial shipping in the Gulf.
The posting also coincides with renewed diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Over the weekend, US President Donald Trump said regional allies had agreed on the broad parameters of a deal aimed at ending the five-month confrontation and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, prompting Washington to pause planned military strikes while negotiations continue.
Experienced Diplomat
Negi has served in several senior positions in the Indian government. Before taking charge of the MEA's Indo-Pacific Division, he served in the Ministry of Defence as Joint Secretary after initially being appointed Officer on Special Duty.
In his current role, he oversees India's engagement with the Indo-Pacific region, including ties with ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Island countries.
Strategic Relationship
Iran remains an important strategic partner for India despite challenges posed by international sanctions.
Negi's appointment comes at a time when developments in West Asia are expected to shape India's diplomatic engagement with Tehran, particularly on regional security, energy supplies and connectivity initiatives.