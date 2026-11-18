A 46-year-old technician died in the Mission Mirchi accident in Sikkim.
The truck driver sustained critical shoulder injuries and is undergoing treatment.
The incident follows other fatal accidents on Indian film sets in 2026.
The Mission Mirchi accident in Sikkim has left a member of the film’s technical crew dead. Pintu Mondal, a 46-year-old technician, died after a truck carrying shooting equipment was involved in an accident while the crew was returning from a location near Gangtok. The film stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.
Technician dies after truck loses control
According to police officials quoted by PTI, the accident took place near the 5th Mile on Jawaharlal Nehru Road on Monday. The crew was returning from Tsomgo Lake when the truck reportedly lost control while negotiating a sharp turn at around 3.30 pm.
Mondal, a light boy associated with Kolkata-based agency Light & Light, was seated beside the driver. Police said he sustained severe head injuries and was taken to STNM Hospital, where he died on Tuesday morning. The driver also suffered critical shoulder injuries and is undergoing treatment. Mondal was part of the Mission Mirchi crew, filming in Sikkim from November 15 to 20.
What we know about Mission Mirchi
Mission Mirchi is a crime thriller directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Maddock Films. Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma lead an ensemble cast.
Reports have suggested that the film draws on the life and underworld connections of Iqbal Mirchi. However, the makers have not confirmed this. The film has no announced release date.
Recent accidents on Indian film sets
The Sikkim film shoot accident comes amid other mishaps on Indian productions this year. In Chennai, a 28-year-old art department crew member working on Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 died after an electric shock while preparing a set at Adityaram Film City in Panaiyur.
In June, 42-year-old carpenter Chandradhari Yadav died after an electric shock on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War. The production house later suspended night shoots and introduced stricter safety reviews.
Earlier, a cylinder explosion on the set of SJ Suryah’s upcoming film killed one person and injured three. Police arrested a production manager and a special effects in-charge on charges of causing death by negligence.
The incidents have renewed concerns over safety on film sets.