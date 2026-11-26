West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid solemn tribute to the victims who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.
She saluted the supreme sacrifice and bravery of the security personnel who defended the nation during the siege.
The Chief Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and reaffirmed the commitment to stand against terrorism.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday paid tribute to those killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 18 years ago and saluted the security personnel who laid down their lives while protecting the country.
In a post on X, Adhikari said the terror strike was a "cowardly attack" and asserted that the valour and selfless service of the security personnel would "forever remain etched in the memory of every Indian".
"On the anniversary of the dreadful 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, my heartfelt tributes to all the innocent lives lost in the cowardly attack. May their souls rest in eternal peace," he said on X.
Adhikari also said, "I bow in deep gratitude and salute the indomitable courage of our brave security personnel and heroes who made the supreme sacrifice while protecting the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. Their valour and selfless service will forever remain etched in the memory of every Indian."
The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who sailed into Mumbai from Pakistan, left 166 people, including foreigners, dead and more than 300 injured, making them one of the deadliest terror strikes in an Indian city.